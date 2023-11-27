Street Dance Girls Fighter 2: 5 Things to Know Before Episode 2

Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 returned on Tuesday (November 21) at 10:00 pm KST. The reality competition show featured some changes in the premiere episode. The first chapter introduced new contestants, masters, and challenges. People in Korea can watch the first episode live online on TV. International viewers enjoyed the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, the official YouTube channel of MNET.

The premiere episode began by introducing the contestants and the masters. Host Kang Daniel came on stage to explain the various changes the producers are bringing up this season. The six masters introduced themselves. Finally, the contestants showcased their best performances to the masters and the judges.

From the masters and contestants to challenges and results, here is everything about Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 episode 1.

Contestants - Teenage girls born in and before 2010 were eligible to participate in the reality show. Since the production team focussed on global participation, more than 2000 teen girls from 30 countries participated in the audition.

Masters

The masters of Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 took the stage on fire with their dance steps when they entered the platform. Here are the masters of this season:

Jam Republic: LaTrice, Kirsten, and Audrey

Hook: Sung Ji Yeon, Aiki, and Odd

1Million: Harimu, Lia Kim, and Lee Yoo Jung

MANNE QUEEN: Yoonji, Funky Y, and Redlic

LACHICA: Simeez, Rian, and Gabee.

BEBE: Tatter, Bada, and Lasher

Competing Teams

The teams who showcased their dancing skills were Feedback, No Lip, Noyus, Nataraja V, En Beatz from New Zealand, Yamada Ria from Japan, Ohh, Liu Amy from China, Hexagon, M.S.G, Lee So Min, and JustJerk Rookies. Of the 12 teams, eight groups did not make it through to the next level. The four eliminated teams were Feedback, Noyus, Ohh, and Hexagon.

The participants who passed the next level were No Lip, Nataraja V, En Beatz from New Zealand, Yamada Ria from Japan, Liu Amy from China, M.S.G, Lee So Min, and JustJerk Rookies. These teams chose their masters in the first episode.

The winning teams and their masters were as follows:

No Lip: Jam Republic

Nataraja V: 1Million

En Beatz from New Zealand: Jam Republic

Yamada Ria from Japan: Jam Republic

Liu Amy from China: Bebe

M.S.G: MANNE QUEEN

Lee So Min: 1 Million

JustJerk Rookies: Bebe

Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 Episode 2

The second episode of this reality show will take the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster. It will introduce a new challenge to the participants, who will showcase their dancing skills to the masters. The promo teases tense moments and painful separations.