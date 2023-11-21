Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 will premiere on TVING on Tuesday (November 21) at 10:00 pm KST. The spin-off of Street Woman Fighter will introduce new contestants in the first episode. Kang Daniel will reprise his role as the MC of the show. Six master leaders will join him as the mentors in episode 1. People in Korea can watch the first episode live online on TV.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Japan, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, China, Taiwan, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, South Africa, Philippines, Ireland, and the UK, can watch the variety show on the official YouTube channel of MNET, and streaming platforms.

Ahead of the premiere, Mnet introduced the six master leaders to the viewers. They are Aiki from Hook and Gabee of La Chica. They were the mentors in Street Woman Fighter 1. Bada (BEBE), Kirsten (JAM REPUBLIC), Lia Kim (1MILLION), and Funky_Y (MANNEQUEEN) will also reprise their roles as master leaders in Street Dance Girls Fighter 2. They were the mentors for the participants of Street Woman Fighter 2.

"We anticipate the collaboration between the Season 1 and Season 2 crews will result in fresh synergy. We carefully considered factors such as the chemistry with the teenage dancers and the distinctive characteristics of each crew during the selection process. Please look forward to the remarkable synergy brought by these six master crews," the production team shared.

Here is everything about the second season of Street Dance Girls Fighter, like the air dates, previews, spoilers, and streaming details.

Participants

The production team will expand the geographical locations of the participants this time. They will introduce female high school students from across the globe as contestants. Another highlight of this season is individual participation. Only dance crews were eligible to participate in season 1. But the production team will look forward to the individual contestants this time. The participants can be from any part of the world.

"I think dance is the most wonderful way to communicate without language. K-pop is also popular worldwide, and after seeing young people dancing to K-pop, I thought, what would it be like to meet a Korean dancer? That is why we decided to do it globally this time and prepared," producing director Hwang Seong Ho shared.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Street Dance Girls Fighter 2 Premiere: