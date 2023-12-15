The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 7 will air on MBC on Friday (December 15) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature the romantic relationship between Kang Tae Ha and Park Yeon Woo. The female lead will face some unexpected challenges during her debut as a designer in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or various online streaming platforms, including the YouTube channel and Wavve.

The time-slip romance drama is based on a web novel of the same name. It focuses on the life of a bachelor named Kang Tae Ha, who enters into a contractual marriage with a woman named Park Yeon Woo. She travels to the modern times from the 19th century Joseon. The drama features Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, and Jo Bok Rae.

Here is everything about The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 7, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its next episode on MBC on Friday (December 9) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on Wavve. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 7:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this time-slip romance drama will reveal new details about the past lives of Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha. The preview stills feature the romantic moments between the onscreen couple. Kang Tae Ho, Sa Wol, and Hong Sung Pyo will enjoy time with Park Yeon Woo.

"Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk perfectly portray Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha, who can make hearts flutter just by looking into each other's eyes. The love line between Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha will undergo an abrupt change in today's episode, so if you are curious about the future of the Park-Ha couple's relationship, please make sure to tune in," the production team shared.