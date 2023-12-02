The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 4 will air on MBC on Saturday (December 2) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will tease a change in the relationship between Kang Tae Ha and Park Yeon Woo. The male lead will develop romantic feelings in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or various online streaming platforms, including the YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel and Wavve.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The time-slip romance drama is based on a web novel of the same name. It focuses on the life of a bachelor named Kang Tae Ha, who enters into a contractual marriage with a woman named Park Yeon Woo. She travels to the modern times from the 19th century Joseon. The drama features Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, and Jo Bok Rae.

Here is everything about The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 4, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 4:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this time-slip romance drama will focus on the romantic relationship between Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha. The preview still features an awkward situation between the onscreen couple. The male lead's heart starts racing after he touches the female lead's hand for a pinky promise. The photos beautifully capture the emotions of the onscreen couple.

"While Lee Se Young is capturing the female lead's lovable side in The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, Bae In Hyuk is portraying in microscopic detail the psychological changes his character goes through after meeting her, amplifying the chemistry between the two leads. In Episode 3, Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha's life together under one roof will begin in earnest, and the plot will unfold in even more entertaining ways," the producers shared.