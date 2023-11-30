The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 3 will air on MBC on Friday (December 1) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature a reunion between Park Yeon Woo and Sa Wol in modern times. They console one another with teary eyes when they unexpectedly meet behind Jangdokdae. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or various online streaming platforms, including the YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel and Wavve.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The time-slip romance drama is based on a web novel of the same name. It focuses on the life of a bachelor named Kang Tae Ha, who enters into a contractual marriage with a woman named Park Yeon Woo. She travels to the modern times from the 19th century Joseon. The drama stars Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, and Jo Bok Rae in lead roles.

Here is everything about The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its next episode on MBC on Friday (December 1) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on Wavve. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 3:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this time-slip romance drama will feature the blossoming romance between Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha. The preview still focuses on an awkward situation between the onscreen couple. The female lead gets drunk and gets close to the male lead. He feels uncomfortable when she leans her head on his shoulder.

Although Kang Tae Ha sits near Park Yeon Woo with a puzzled expression, he maintains his stiffness. The production team asked the viewers to tune in to MBC on Friday at 9:50 pm KST to know how the male lead will handle the unexpected situation.