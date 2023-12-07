The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 5 will air on MBC on Friday (December 8) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will feature trouble for Kang Tae Ha and Park Yeon Woo. The male lead will face unexpected challenges after the female lead gets injured in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or various online streaming platforms, including the YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel and Wavve.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The time-slip romance drama is based on a web novel of the same name. It focuses on the life of a bachelor named Kang Tae Ha, who enters into a contractual marriage with a woman named Park Yeon Woo. She travels to the modern times from the 19th century Joseon. The drama features Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, and Jo Bok Rae as the main cast.

Here is everything about The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 4, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its next episode on MBC on Friday (December 8) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on Wavve. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 5:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this time-slip romance drama will focus on the challenges faced by Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha. The preview stills feature the female lead unconsciously lying in bed. Kang Tae Ho, Sa Wol, and Hong Sung Pyo quietly watch her with a worried facial expression. The photos beautifully capture the emotions.

The promotional stills show So Wol furiously grabbing the collar of Hong Sung Pyo while he tries to explain everything to her. An image shows Hong Sung Pyo helplessly looking at Kang Tae Ho. The photos make viewers curious about the future of Kang Tae Ha and Park Yeon Woo.