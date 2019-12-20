Sting, whose original name is Steve Borden, might have been forced for retirement following an injury, but he still desires to have one more match before he calls it a day in the sports entertainment. Yes, he wants to clash with none other than The Undertaker.

He has once again expressed his desire to clash with The Undertaker at WrestleMania. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he said, "If there was a 'Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call,". He continues, "I could get in condition and I could pull it off."

Although he thinks that the match is unlikely to happen, Sting stills wants the match to happen. "I think my career is done," said Sting. "I still think about the 'Taker situation every year, but I don't think it's going to happen."

Sting and The Undertaker match has been a dream clash for the WWE fans. The WCW legend had maintained distance from the WWE and finally made his entry to the sports entertainment in 2014.

He had his first big match against Triple H in WrestleMania which he lost after the intervention of D-Generation X and members from the New World Order. His next match clash came against Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions, but suffered a legit neck injury in the match. Yet he completed the bout which virtually ended his career

Whereas 54-year old Taker do not appear on WWE on regular basis.