Brooklyn Nets in a smart move has hired Steve Nash as their full-time coach Thursday filling their coaching vacancy. Steve Nash, the Hall of Famer point guard is a two-time N.B.A. Most Valuable Player Award winner.

Despite his lack of coaching experience, Nash has got the stunning opportunity, according to reports by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Talking about his new stint, Steve Nash said, "I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward."

Replaces Jacque Vaughn

Reportedly, Steve Nash is set to replace Jacque Vaughn, who will remain as an assistant. Nets officials under the leadership of General Manager Sean Marks decided to appoint Nash as the full-time coach of the team rather than retaining Vaughn or hiring a more experienced replacement, believing that Steve Nash is a coaching natural. Meanwhile, Nets had appointed Vaughn as its interim coach since March 7, when the team mutually agreed to part ways with Kenny Atkinson.

In a statement released Thursday, Nash said that coaching is something he wanted to pursue when the time was right and that he is humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff in Brooklyn. He said that he is as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as he is about moving to Brooklyn with his family and becoming impactful members of the community.

The Hall of Famer has not been on a bench ever since retiring as a player in 2014. He is known to have served as a player development consultant with the Golden State Warriors during their dynastic run, including the 2017 and 2018 championships, which was his first rings in any NBA capacity. Moreover, this will mark Nash's first-time full-time coaching role in the NBA.