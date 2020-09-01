British YouTuber and modelling sensation Lauren Alexis has left millions of fans wanting more with her sultry social media posts lately. The young diva last week dropped a sizzling photo on her official Instagram handle in which she is seen rocking a leopard-print bikini swimsuit.

The picture managed to rack up millions of views within a short span of time. Lauren showed off her insane curves in the tiny two-piece swimsuit. The picture has left little to the imagination of her fans and it definitely managed to drive fans wild.

Lauren's barely-there outfit allowed her to flaunt ample cleavage at the center of the low-cut neckline. Not only did she show off her flawless skin in the photo, but she also flaunted her sideboob. Lauren has always dared to reveal much of her skin while sporting tiny barely-there outfits such as bikinis, swimsuits, crop top and revealing gowns.

She likes to keep her makeup low while posing for her Instagram posts. In the picture, she also styled her beautiful silky hair by simply braiding it to each side of her shoulders. The famous YouTuber leaned back and popped out her chest while sitting on the table surrounded by armless chairs to further accentuate her hourglass figure.

The photo proved to be a huge success with her followers. Many shared comments on the pic, which she captioned, "What's your favourite animal print?" while she expressed her love for the print she wore. One among her loyal fans wrote, "True happiness is getting your lit and beautiful new post notification." Lauren is one of the most successful YouTubers who has more than a million followers on her Instagram today.

Lauren Alexis has been secretive of her personal life on social media. However, reports have it that the model had been in one relationship previously. She is well-known for her self-titled vlog channel where she posts videos of herself.