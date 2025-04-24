Steve McMichael: Legendary Chicago Bears Linesman and Super Bowl Winner Dies Aged 67 after Battling ALS for Years

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael has died at the age of 67. McMichael died on Wednesday evening following a long battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his family members and close friends at the time of his death, according to Jarrett Payton, the son of Walter Payton, who present during his final moments.

McMichael was first diagnosed with ALS in 2021. He has since been fighting a painful battle, and the disease advanced significantly in recent weeks, his wife Misty shared with Fox 32 in Chicago. She also shared that McMichael had been "unresponsive for the past two weeks" and had been in and out of the hospital.

Death of a Legend

McMichael was finally moved into hospice care on Wednesday, he family said. "With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones," Payton wrote.

"I'm grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurological disorder that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to a gradual loss of muscle function.

McMichael began his NFL journey with the New England Patriots in 1980 before joining the Chicago Bears, where he spent 13 seasons and became a fan favorite. He played a crucial role in the Bears' 1985 Super Bowl-winning team.

Over his 15-year career, McMichael tallied 95 sacks and earned All-Pro recognition five times, including first-team selections in both 1985 and 1987.

"It's a cruel irony that the Bears' Ironman succumbed to this dreaded disease," a statement form Bears owner George McCaskey read.

"Yet Steve showed us throughout his struggle that his real strength was internal, and he demonstrated on a daily basis his class, his dignity and his humanity. He is at peace now. We offer our condolences to Misty, Macy, the rest of Steve's family, his teammates, and countless friends and fans of a great Bear."

Tributes Pour In

McMichael's final NFL appearance was in 1994 against the Green Bay Packers. Last summer, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, due to his health issues, the iconic Bears player was present his gold jacket and bronze bust at his bedside in Homer Glen, Illinois.

"Steve McMichael told everyone he would fight ALS with the same tenacity he showed for 15 seasons in the National Football League. And he did just that," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said Wednesday.

After retiring from professional football, McMichael ventured into pro wrestling and spent five years working for World Championship Wrestling. He initially started as a color commentator before stepping into the ring and joining the iconic "Four Horsemen" group, led by Ric Flair.

McMichael eventually returned to football, taking on the role of head coach for the Chicago Slaughter in the Continental Indoor Football League.