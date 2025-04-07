Karmelo Anthony: Fundraiser for Teen Who Killed Texas Football Star Austin Metcalf Raises $60,000 as He Claims He Acted in Self-Defense

A fundraiser supporting the Texas teenager charged with the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf — who reportedly died in his twin brother's arms — has raised more than $60,000 as of Sunday as the teen continues to claim he acted in self-defense.

The GiveSendGo fundraiser was reportedly created by the family of 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, who authorities say admitted to the deadly stabbing that took place during a track meet in Frisco, Texas, last Wednesday. The campaign page claims that the "narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful." However, Austin Metcalf's father said on Friday that he has already forgiven his son's killer but at the same time questioned his upbringing.

Self-Defense Angle Helps Raise Funds

"As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever," according to the fundraiser.

The platform, which previously hosted a fundraiser that raised hundreds of thousands for Daniel Penny's legal defense following his charge in the NYC subway chokehold case, has not yet responded to requests to verify the legitimacy of the current campaign.

As of Sunday morning, the fundraiser had collected more than $60,000 from around 1,600 contributors.

Several commenters alleged that Metcalf had bullied Anthony prior to the incident in which the 17-year-old reportedly drew a knife and fatally stabbed him in the chest. "Good luck young man. Bullying must stop!!" one person wrote, while another commented, "Let this be a message to all bullies. Don't start no stuff, won't be no stuff."

Anthony was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fatally stabbing Metcalf after the Frisco football standout reportedly asked him to leave his track team's tent, according to police.

No Remorse, Instead Claiming Innocence

Metcalf's relatives said that he had never ment Anthony prior to the incident. According to the arrest report, a witness told police that after the initial exchange, Anthony opened a bag, reached inside, and warned Metcalf, saying, "Touch me and see what happens."

Moments later, when Metcalf reportedly grabbed Anthony to get him to move, Anthony pulled out a black knife and stabbed him once in the chest, police said. Metcalf sustained a fatal wound to the heart and later died in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter.

Anthony, who claimed to police that he acted in self-defense, is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Despite the serious accusation, the teen's father told The New York Post that his son is being unfairly portrayed and isn't the villain people are making him out to be. "He's a good kid. He works two jobs. He's an A student, has a 3.7 GPA," his heartbroken dad said.

"He was not the aggressor. He was not the one who started it," the elder Anthony insisted.

"I feel bad for the other parents and family, and words can't explain how both [families] have been affected by this tragedy."