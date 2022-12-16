Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Stopped Answering His Cellphone Before Suicide? Wife Allison Holkar Told Police Boss Unexpectedly Left Home Without Telling Anyone

Stephen "tWitch" Boss reportedly left his house unexpectedly without notifying his wife Allison Holster and then stopped answering his mobile phone, before committing suicide on Tuesday. Holker thought something wasn't right and reported to the police that Boss left their California home without a fight or issue, but she couldn't reach him on the phone.

Boss, who died by suicide on Tuesday, was in fact "happy" even 72 hours before the 40-year-old was found dead in a room at the Oak Tree Motel in LA, a 15-minute walk from his LA home. Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Sudden Disappearance

According to a TMZ report, Holker, 34, made sure that authorities knew how "out of character" his behavior was, to the point where they were considering listing Boss as a "serious missing persons" case.

According to law enforcement officials, they returned with Holker to her Los Angeles home to search the property for any clues as to where Boss might have gone.

It was earlier reported that law enforcement officials said that "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ and "So You Think You Can Dance" star reportedly ran frantically into an LAPD station and told cops that her husband had left the house without his car, which she claimed was unusual for him.

Shortly after Holker spoke to the LAPD, Boss was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a LA hotel. His body was found dead by a maid after he failed to check out of the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Tuesday.

According to reports, he had booked the hotel room only a day before. Hotel staffers told TMZ that Boss "didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything."

Gone Too Soon

Boss' grandfather also revealed that his grandson was quite normal and happy days before his death. final words to him before he passed. His grandfather Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail that there were no signs of stress leading up to his death.

"We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion," he shared. "He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary."

Eddy wants to encourage others to watch out for any potential warning signs in their loved ones by passing along Boss' parting advice to them.

"Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says 'I love you Dad-Dad.' Our question is why? Where did it come from?" he asked.

Just a few days before Boss passed away, he shared a birthday message for Eddy on Instagram. "Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you!" he wrote on Instagram.

"He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody's lives. We're completely devastated right now," Eddy, who traveled from Arizona to be with his family, said.

"All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly and we're hurting tremendously."

While Eddy is claiming that he is still "not sure" his grandson's death was a suicide, an autopsy performed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the LAPD.

According to RadarOnline.com, Boss' body is now ready to be given to his wife Allison Holker.

Holker confirmed in a statement to People that DJ died by suicide. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the statement read. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

The couple had co-hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" on Disney+ since 2018. The pair had recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. They got married on December 10, 2013.

Boss is survived by his wife and three children â€”Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.