Roslyn Singleton: 'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen Degeneres Show' Star Dies Aged 39 after Long Battle with Brain Cancer

Roslyn Singleton, known for her appearances in 'America's Got Talent' and 'Ellen Degeneres Show', died on Tuesday following her battle with brain cancer. She was 39. Her husband Ray broke the news on Wednesday via an Instagram post. Ray Singleton said that Roslyn died "peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be" and has earned her "wings."

The beauty from North Carolina was fighting brain cancer for a second time. She would quite often post updates about her battle with cancer on social media. She was initially diagnosed in 2013, and after six years of remission, a new tumor was discovered in 2019.

Gone Too Soon

Roslyn had recovered from brain cancer for the first time but she was diagnosed with a second tumor in 2019, which ultimately took her life. Her death was confirmed by her devastated husband on Wednesday.

"Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be," wrote Ray. "This road ahead is going to be incredibly long & difficult! She taught us all something."

"She's where we're all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & her spirit! She will live forever," Ray added.

Roslyn gained fame for supporting her musician husband by participating in America's Got Talent. She also had an appearance on the talk show Ellen and received a cash prize of $25,000.

Roslyn met Ray in 2016 after she had successfully recovered from brain cancer for the first time. The couple married two years later in 2018. Tragically, in October 2019, Singleton received her second diagnosis.

However, Singleton said in 2020 her husband "makes it OK."

The couple came to prominence once again in 2020 when Ray posted a video of himself serenading Roslyn with "Get You" by Daniel Caesar before she underwent brain cancer surgery for the second time.

The newlyweds appeared on "The Ellen Show," and Ray even tried out for Season 16 of "America's Got Talent," despite the fact that he only intended to make the video to "make her happy" after she recovered from surgery.

The audience was moved to tears by his performance, and Roslyn acknowledged that she had been crying "since he started" singing.

Tragic End

The Singletons made an appearance in the OWN network's "Black Love" docuseries this year, which features love tales from the Black community. Roslyn would often update about her battle with brain cancer on social media.

The Novocure website revealed more details about her battle. Roslyn was a Navy veteran and was employed in Afghanistan as an executive administrative assistant. When her mother passed away and her father was given a cancer diagnosis, she began to feel miserable.

Roslyn heard the sea crash and experienced headaches.

"Initially, I thought it was stress," Roslyn had said. However, she began to see dots as the pain persisted and did not go away.

"I would lie down to go to sleep and... you know how you put a seashell to your ear and you can hear the ocean?" she said. "I could hear the ocean when I lay down."

She then went to a different doctor and discovered that she had brain cancer, which led to many operations and treatments, but her cancer progressed to stage 4 glioblastoma (GBM).