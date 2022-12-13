How Did Ali Spice Die? Hooters Waitress Turned TikTok Star Dies in Horror Car Crash Aged 21

TikTok star Ali Dulin, who went by the name Ali Spice online, has died aged 21, her friend confirmed on Instagram on Monday night. Ali, a Hooters waitress, who rose to stardom on TikTok, was killed in a horrific car crash in Florida. Her friend, Emily Hutch, took to social media to express their grief.

Blonde bombshell Ali from Florida made waves in the past for sharing her transformation from when she was "overlooked" on her now-defunct TikTok account, where she had amassed an astounding 919,000 followers. News of her tragic death has left her followers shocked and are still in disbelief that Ali has passed away.

Tragic Death

Ali's best friend Ariane Avandi broke the tragic news with a touching tribute captioning candid photos and funny videos of the couple on Instagram. "Heartbroken doesn't even begin to describe how I feel right now...Ali you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I've had the privilege of knowing," she wrote.

"You are an amazing friend and incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone's for just being YOU!!

"You always uplift others and bring genuine joy into everyone's life. Even though I am completely devastated rn every single memory I have of us makes me smile and laugh. You are Love and Light.

"I love you forever and ever. Earth lost a real life angel...rest in peace I love you so f**king much."

Although it is rumored that she died in a car crash, police are yet to confirm the news. Police have also not yet provided an update on their investigation into the tragic Florida crash or the number of other casualties.

Tributes Pour in

Tributes started pouring in the moment news of Ali's death broke. Her followers started posting tributes on Ali's final Instagram photo, where she is posing in small red shorts, a netted black top, and fluffy ear muffs.

She captioned the racy snaps and clip on December 4: "Pretty b*tch pretty heart pretty mind, used to the side eyes used to the haters & used to the life."

"Ali babe. you didn't deserve this. I hope you're flying high in Hello Kitty heaven. You had a huge impact on my life. Love you so much. I'll see you later," wrote one follower.

A second follower wrote: "Rest in the most beautiful peace baby, will forever hold a place in all of our hearts."

Ali worked as a Hooters waitress before she rose to fame through the video-making and sharing app Tik Tok. The majority of her content was based on her experiences working at the American restaurant business Hooters, despite the fact that she continued to work there. On the platform, she had more than 200k followers. With more than 80k followers, she had a sizable fan base on Instagram as well.