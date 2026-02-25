Stephen Hawking: Late Cambridge Theoretical Physicist Seen Smiling Sandwiched Between Two Bikini-Clad Women in Latest Epstein Files Photo

Professor Stephen Hawking is seen smiling broadly while sandwiched between two women dressed in bikinis in a photo released in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files. In the photo, the Cambridge-based theoretical physicist appears relaxed as all three hold what look like colorful, fruit-based cocktails, basking in the sun.

It remains unclear when or where the photo was taken. However, it is believed the photograph may have been shot on Epstein's Little Saint James Island in the US Virgin Islands. Hawking was one of 21 well-known scientists from around the world who took part in a conference organized by Jeffrey Epstein on his private island and on St. Thomas in 2006.

Fun Unlimited on Epstein's Island

He was previously named in a serious allegation made by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who claimed he had taken part in an underage sexual encounter on the island, according to emails written by Epstein, who strongly rejected the claim.

Epstein was believed to have asked his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, to approach Giuffre's friends and offer them money if they could provide information that would undermine or disprove the allegation involving Hawking, according to court records made public two years ago.

Hawking, who died in March 2018 at the age of 76 after living for more than five decades with motor neurone disease (ALS), had been a guest of Epstein in March 2006. That visit took place roughly five months before Epstein was first formally charged with soliciting prostitution.

A review of the Epstein Files shows that Hawking's name appears at least 250 times within the collection of documents released by the Department of Justice.

However, officials and legal experts have said that being mentioned in the records does not, on its own, indicate misconduct, and there is no claim that Hawking's inclusion in the files suggests he was involved in any wrongdoing.

Photos that surfaced in 2015 showed Hawking seated in his wheelchair at a relaxed outdoor barbecue, appearing to take part in the social side of the gathering. During the visit, he was also taken on a rare submarine excursion to explore the waters around Little Saint James.

The vessel had reportedly been specially adapted for him, marking the first time Hawking had ever gone underwater.

Not the Right Company

The scientific conference itself was hosted at the luxury Ritz-Carlton, where rooms reportedly cost around $1,600 per night. The hotel is located on St. Thomas, just a short distance from Epstein's private island.

Details of the event were later shared on a blog connected to the Epstein VI Foundation. The conference, titled "The Energy of Empty Space That Isn't Zero," was described as a blend of high-level scientific discussion and leisure.

According to the post, attendees were encouraged to exchange ideas, unwind on the beach, and visit Epstein's nearby private retreat, which he personally opened to guests.

Participants appeared to divide their time between the hotel in St. Thomas and Little Saint James, where Epstein hosted them directly. He was known to surround himself with prominent scientists and often portrayed himself as a supporter of scientific research, frequently referring to himself as a "science philanthropist."

For years, Epstein cultivated an image as a supporter of science, making sizable contributions to research initiatives. At one point, he was said to be donating as much as $20 million annually to support scientists and academic projects. That relationship quickly unraveled after his arrest, with many researchers and institutions choosing to cut ties and publicly distance themselves.

Epstein had a particular obsession with "transhumanism"—the idea that humanity can be intentionally enhanced through advances such as genetic engineering and artificial intelligence, according to a The New York Times report.

People who spent time around him claimed he often redirected discussions toward theories about improving the human species through science, sometimes in unsettling ways.

He allegedly went so far as to tell associates that he wanted to father children with multiple women in order to spread his genetic material, a claim that has been widely cited in accounts of his behavior. These statements further contributed to the growing discomfort among those who had once viewed him as merely an eccentric benefactor of scientific research.

Separately, documents released by the DOJ reveal that the Federal Bureau of Investigation received an unverified tip alleging that Epstein had visited an all-male gay club with Stephen Hawking in 2011. The claim was never substantiated, and officials have stressed that such tips were recorded without confirmation.

As with other references found in the Epstein files, the presence of names in these records does not imply wrongdoing, but they continue to shed light on the unusual and often troubling world Epstein built around himself.