Peter Mandelson: Former British Ambassador to the US Arrested for Misconduct in Public Office Following Epstein Files Release

Peter Mandelson, the ex-British ambassador to the United States, has been arrested at his home in London and taken into police custody in connection with an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office. The Metropolitan Police said that a 72-year-old man was arrested on Monday after officers carried out searches at two properties in London and Wiltshire.

Detectives arrived at Mandelson's Regent's Park home at around 4:15 p.m., pulling up in two unmarked vehicles before taking him into custody. After spending about half an hour inside the home, he was seen being escorted out by officers and placed into a police car before being driven away to a police station.

Epstein Scandal Rocks UK

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview. This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas."

The arrest comes roughly two weeks after police carried out searches at Mandelson's properties in London and Wiltshire. In the days leading up to his detention, he had been seen at both homes after largely staying out of public view following the release of a second set of Epstein-linked files.

Those files revealed that Mandelson had exchanged crude and offhand messages with the late child abuser, including remarks joking about "well-hung young men" during his time as a Cabinet minister.

Earlier in February, officers were spotted outside Mandelson's $8.4 million home near Regent's Park — a property he bought in 2011 after advice from Epstein. Police knocked before entering the house, with one officer appearing to wear a small body camera.

They were later seen retrieving items from their vehicle, including a blue box and a large bag, before going back inside.

Mandelson's arrest comes just days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Emails released by the Department of Justice appeared to show the former duke sharing updates from official trips to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Clearing the Dirt

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police opened an investigation after claims emerged that Mandelson may have shared market-sensitive information with Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's government during the financial crisis.

Scotland Yard said the inquiry into alleged misconduct in public office would take time, particularly after officers completed searches of Mandelson's homes in London and Wiltshire.

Mandelson has vehemently denied that the Epstein-related material shows any illegal behavior or personal benefit on his part. He has repeatedly said that, while he regrets his association with Epstein, he did not break the law.

In recent weeks, a number of prominent lawyers have been seen visiting his home, including Ian Burton KC, a senior barrister known for representing high-profile figures such as Kevin Spacey, Sir Cliff Richard, Max Clifford, and Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Burton previously represented Sir Cliff Richard in 2014 after an allegation of sexual assault was made against the singer. That claim was later dropped, and Richard was never arrested or charged. The barrister also advised Max Clifford after his arrest on indecent assault charges; Clifford was later convicted and sentenced to eight years in prison.

The developments come as MPs have been told that an initial batch of documents linked to Mandelson's appointment as the UK's ambassador to the United States is expected to be released in the coming weeks.