Stephen Bear: MTV Star Shares Another X-Rated Video of GF Jessica Smith Giving Him a 'Rimjob,' Sparks Outrage on Twitter

Twitter users are furious after reality TV star Stephen Bear posted another X-rated video of himself and his girlfriend on the micro-blogging platform.

A week after posting a video of his girlfriend, Jessica Smith, performing oral sex on him, Bear is making heads turn on social media with another explicit video of himself engaging in sexual acts with Smith.

'People Need to Get Their Tongue Out My Ars'



On Monday, Bear, who has starred in MTV's The Challenge and MTV UK's Ex on the Beac, took to Twitter to share graphic footage of himself bent over against the wall with Smith orally pleasuring his anus with his 286,000 followers. "People need to get their tongue out my ars," Bear captioned the explicit clip.

Smith later retweeted the video on her account. Smith is a 22-year-old OnlyFans model who has a fan following on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. The pair made their relationship official on Instagram last month.

Last week, the Celebrity Big Brother winner used a video of Smith performing oral sex on him to promote his his AVN Stars page and bragged about making a million dollars within 12 hours of posting the video. AVN Stars, like OnlyFans is a platform that allows models to charge users a fee for access to their X-rated photos and videos.

Reactions on Twitter

The video has sparked outrage on Twitter with users questioning why Twitter is allowing Bear to post pornographic content on the platform, which has many young users.

"YET AGAIN, @Twitter have allowed Stephen Bear to post pornographic content. Are @Twitter really of the opinion that GRAPHIC videos of oral sex are appropriate for children age 13?!," wrote one user.

"How can @Twitter limit their service to age 13+ but allow videos like this?!?!?!?!? Honestly, getting very close to removing myself from this platform," commented another.

Twitter allows pornographic content and other forms of consensually produced adult content on its platform as long as it is marked as sensitive by the user.



Revenge Porn Allegations Against Bear

Bear is facing four years in prison and is set to go on trial next year after being charged over his ex-girlfriend's allegations of revenge porn. Bear's former girlfriend, Love Island star Georgia Harrison, accused him of secretly filming them having sex in his home in August last year and then showing the video to other people before posting it online.

Bear allegedly even uploaded the video in question to his OnlyFans account and his account was disabled by the company after Harrison reached out to them. Last month, Bear pleaded "not guilty" to one count of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs or films with intent to cause distress.