Stephen Bear: MTV Star Previously Charged Over Revenge Porn Allegations Tweets Explicit Video of GF Performing Oral Sex on Him

Reality TV star Stephen Bear, who has starred in MTV's The Challenge and MTV UK's Ex on the Beach, sent shockwaves through social media after sharing an X-rated video of his girlfriend Jessica Smith performing oral sex on him.

Known for stirring controversy, Bear, 31, left his 278,000 followers shocked after sharing the explicit clip on his Twitter account on Monday.

'Showers Hit Different Abroad'

"Showers hit different abroad @Jessica_Smithxo," Bear captioned the graphic video, which has been pinned to the top of his Twitter page. The clip shows Smith performing fellatio on Bear in the bathroom. Smith later retweeted the video on her account along with the caption, "I only wanted to brush my teeth @stephen__bear."

Bear and Smith are currently holidaying in Turkey where they have shared posts together on social media. Smith is a 22-year-old OnlyFans model who has a fan following on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. The pair made their relationship official on Instagram last month.

The Celebrity Big Brother winner later took to Twitter to brag about the fact that he made a million dollars in the 12 hours since the video was posted on Twitter and invited people to subscribe to his AVN Stars page for more adult content. AVN Stars, like OnlyFans is a platform that allows models to charge users a fee for access to their X-rated photos and videos.

Revenge Porn Allegations Against Bear

Bear is set to go on trial next year after being charged over his ex-girlfriend's allegations of revenge porn. Bear's former girlfriend, Love Island star Georgia Harrison, accused him of secretly filming them having sex in his home in August last year and then showing the video to other people before posting it online.

Bear allegedly even uploaded the video in question to his OnlyFans account and his account was disabled by the company after Harrison reached out to them. Last month, Bear pleaded "not guilty" to one count of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs or films with intent to cause distress.

Bear was arrested in January at Heathrow airport when he returned from Dubai, where he had been living since 2020. He has been released on bail to reappear before a jury on 7 February 2022.