How Did Dickey Betts Die? Allman Brothers Guitarist Best Known for Song 'Ramblin' Man' Dies Aged 80 at His Florida Home as Tributes Pour In

Dickey Betts, the popular singer, songwriter, and guitarist for the Allman Brothers Band, died on Thursday in Osprey, Florida, at the age of 80His family confirmed in an Instagram post that the Ramblin' Man performer died at his home in Osprey, Florida, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday.

Betts is celebrated for his contributions to The Allman Brothers Band, having penned some of their most iconic songs such as "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed," "Blue Sky," and their sole Top Ten hit, "Ramblin' Man." In a tribute to its member, The Allman Brothers Band said in a statement, "Play on Brother Dickey, you will be forever remembered and deeply missed."

A Star Is Dead

Confirming his death, Betts' family wrote in an Instagram post, "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts (December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old.

"The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch passed away earlier today at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family. Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide."

Along with Duane and Gregg Allman, drummers Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson and Butch Trucks, and bassist Berry Oakley, Betts co-founded the Allman Brothers Band in 1969.

After Duane Allman and Berry Oakley tragically died in separate motorcycle accidents in 1971 and 1972, Betts took up the role of the band's de facto leader and sole guitarist until they split up in 1976. During this time, he wrote hit songs such as "Ramblin' Man" and "Jessica."

Betts also pursued a solo career, releasing several albums including "Highway Call" (1974) and "Dickey Betts & Great Southern" (1976).

Never Really Got Reunited

Despite sporadic reunions and tours throughout the 1980s and '90s, tensions arose within the band. In 2000, Betts was fired by Gregg Allman and Jaimoe Johanson, who cited a perceived decline in his playing ability as the reason for his departure.

Betts, along with the Allman Brothers Band, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

In September 2018, Betts underwent brain surgery after a fall and suffered a mild stroke later that year.

Rolling Stone writer Cameron Crowe's firsthand experiences touring with the band heavily influenced his 2000 movie "Almost Famous," drawing inspiration from the band's dynamics and journey.

Russell Hammond, portrayed by Billy Crudup, was inspired by Dickey Betts. "Crudup's look, and much more, is a tribute to Dickey," Crowe told Rolling Stone in 2017. "Dickey seemed like a quiet guy with a huge amount of soul, possible danger and playful recklessness behind his eyes. He was a huge presence."