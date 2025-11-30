Stefanie Pieper: Austrian Beauty Influencer Who Vanished after Party Found Dead in Forest Stuffed in Suitcase as Ex-Boyfriend Confesses to Murder

An Austrian beauty influencer was found dead and stuffed inside a suitcase in a remote forest, after her ex-boyfriend allegedly strangled her. Stefanie Pieper's body was found in the Slovenian wilderness on Friday, almost a week after she went missing, the New York Post reported.

The 31-year-old disappeared after coming home from a Christmas party on November 23. Pieper's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend reportedly confessed to strangling her and led police to the spot in the forest where he had dumped her body stuffed in a suitcase, according to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. Police have launched an investigation into the horrific death of Pieper and are now questioning her murderer boyfriend.

Grim Discovery

The social media influencer was reported missing by family and colleagues after she missed a scheduled photo shoot and couldn't be reached, Styrian State Police said.

She had sent friends a WhatsApp message on Sunday saying she was home safely, but later reportedly sent another message expressing concern that someone might have followed her to her stairwell.

Neighbors reportedly heard a heated argument and saw Pieper's ex-boyfriend in the building, according to People Magazine.

He was arrested on Monday by Slovenian State Police after his car caught fire outside a casino near the Austrian border.

More Arrests

Styrian State Police say the boyfriend is believed to have traveled to Slovenia by car several times before his arrest.

He was extradited to Austria on Friday after reportedly leading police to his ex-girlfriend's body.

Authorities have also arrested his father and brother in connection with the case.