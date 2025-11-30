Stockton Shooting: 4 Dead and 10 Wounded after Gunman Opens Fire at Child's Birthday Party in 'Targeted Attack'

A mass shooting erupted at a Dairy Queen in Stockton, California, on Saturday night, leaving four people dead and 10 others injured. Local officials believe the attack might have been targeted, according to sheriff's spokesperson Heather Brent. "We have 14 victims of this shooting, four of those are deceased," she said.

"This is a very active and ongoing investigation. Information is very limited at this time. Early indications suggest that this may be a targeted incident." She said the victims include both adults and children. Videos posted on the Citizen app show a massive emergency response near a Dairy Queen, with police tape blocking off the area around the restaurant.

Birthday Party Massacre

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that several victims had been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Vice Mayor Jason Lee shared the news on Facebook, explaining that the tragedy unfolded during what was believed to be a child's birthday party.

"An ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives," he wrote.

Gunfire erupted at the Dairy Queen located on Thornton Road, according to sources.

"Violence touched my life as a young person, and seeing our own children, parents, and neighbors go through this shakes me deeply," continued Lee. "Stockton is my home. These are our families. This is our community."

Lee said he's been speaking with public safety officials and promised that he'll be "pushing for answers" about what happened.

Suspect Still at Large

Many people reacted with shock and heartbreak, leaving emotional comments on Lee's post about the night's tragedy. "Stockton needs change so bad. This breaks my heart," one Facebook user said.

Another person wrote, "Prayers to all and especially our babies that did not deserve to experience and witness such horror."

"Get these guns off the streets, this is terrible. Babies getting shot," a third user added.

Police have not yet released any details about how the victims are doing.

"This remains an active scene, and deputies are working to gather additional details. Information is still being confirmed and will be released as it becomes available," the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media.

Officers have urged people to avoid the area for now.

Stockton sits along the San Joaquin River in the heart of central California.