Starbucks "Karen," who shamed a barista in a post she shared on social media for denying her service because she wasn't wearing a mask, has returned to the establishment, insulting employees and threatening to sue the outlet in a new video that is being circulated on social media.

Who is Starbucks 'Karen'?

In July, Amber Lynn Gilles shared a photo of a barista named Lenin Gutierrez at one of the coffee giant's San Diego locations after he denied her service for not wearing a face mask.

"Meet lenen from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I'm not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption," she captioned the now-deleted post. At the time, she claimed to have underlying health issues that make her medically exempt from mask mandates.

Gilles Wanted Half of Gutierrez's GoFundMe Donations

The viral incident prompted an immediate backlash on social media, including critics who labeled Gilles a "Karen" over her entitled behavior and Gutierrez received more than $105,000 in virtual tips on GoFundMe for standing up to Gilles.

Gilles later claimed she deserved half of the donations he received and was going to sue him for her share. She also started her own GoFundMe page to raise money for the legal fees and received about $5,000 in donations.

'I'm Sick of Being Discriminated Against'

Starbucks "Karen" has now returned to the outlet in a new video that is doing the rounds online. In the new clip, Gilles can be seen in the drive-thru section of the Starbucks placing her order before pulling up to pick-up window without a face mask on.

"Hi there, do you have a face mask," the employee at the window asks Gilles, who refuses and says she has a medical exemption while holding what appears to be a prescription or note.

Another employee then brings her order over to the window and asks Gilles if she's filming her. "I am. You're live," she says to the employee. "Because I'm sick of being discriminated against and I don't have a mask."

'I'm Going to Sue You'

"I want your names. I'm suing this whole store!," she says before the store's manager named Regina arrives at the window.

"Regina? Who else is on staff right now?" Gilles asks her before citing California's civil rights laws against discrimination. "We have the right to shop anywhere we want regardless of age, sexual orientation, race or a medical condition."

Regina then explains to the woman that they reserve the right to refuse service to anyone who fails to comply with company policy. "You don't! You're abusing the law and I will sue you," Gilles responds.

"You know what? Lenin lost his job. I'm Amber. I didn't think I was going to sue you but now I'm suing you. I got $5000 dollars donated to me," she says to the manager-in-charge. "You guys are next." The clip ends with Gilles being asked to exit the driveway. Watch the full video below: