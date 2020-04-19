The Blood couple Gu Hye Sun (also known as Ku Hye Sun) and Ahn Jae Hyun is going through their divorce process and Goo Hye Sun spoke about her life on April 18, during a press conference held on the occasion of her gallery exhibition.

Gu Hye Sun's gallery exhibition titled "Voyage – Again and Again" is being held at the Jinsan Gallery, Seoul, till April 30.

When asked about divorce with husband Ahn Jae Hyun, Gu Hye Sun said she knew the question would arise, adding that she had given a lot of thought to it, but was unable to find an answer.

"Instead of continuing to thinking about divorce, I decided to focus on myself and my thoughts. Especially, I gave a lot of thought into how should I speak about that person, but I could not come to any conclusion. I am working hard to forget everything and am concentrating on my own future," the Boys Over Flowers actress said.

She said: "My feelings changed while reflecting on myself. Currently, I am busy living for the day."

She said she was sorry for not sorting out things privately, referring to making an appeal to people regarding Ahn Jae Hyun's decision to end things with her. Gu Hye Sun said it was not the right thing to do.

Explaining the divorce process, she said there was nothing important going on with regard to the case. It will be resolved sometime. "I am currently thinking positively about my own life and my own future. I am doing this on purpose," she said.

Return to Kdramas?

Gu Hye Sun also spoke candidly about her potential return to the entertainment industry. During her divorce controversy, she had stated her intention to retire. She said: "I am always making plans, but I am realizing that life doesn't always go according to plan. I returned to school despite my older age, and I am working hard at studying. I am thinking about acting in the future. At best, I would like to greet everyone through a production again. It may happen naturally as things gradually resolve."