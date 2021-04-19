Star Awards 2021: Chantalle Ng's reaction to Not Winning an Award, Complete List of Winners

The Star Awards 2021 was held as a closed-door event on April 18 at Changi Airport Terminal 4 and the HSBC Rain Vortex at Jewel in Singapore. The star-studded programs witnessed many interesting events despite missing out on the audience.

The Best Actor award was won by Qi Yuwu for A Quest to Heal and Zoe Tay was honoured with best Actress award for My Guardian Angels. Interestingly, audience's favourite Chantalle Ng failed to bag any award though she was nominated in two categories including Best Supporting Actress and Top 10 Popular Female Artistes. The Best Supporting actress prize was won by Kym Ng for Daybreak and Best Supporting Actor award went to Bryan Wong for A Quest to Heal.

The Acceptance Speech!

Reacting to the same, actress Chantalle Ng revealed that she had even prepared an acceptance speech for the occasion. But she was quick to accept the reality and said that she was fine. "If I get an award next year, I can use my speech," said My Star Bride actress.

Speaking to 8 DAYS news website, the actress told: "When the fifth name was announced, I already had the feeling I wouldn't be going on stage. When it was the eighth or ninth name, I was looking at Xu Bin (her My Star Bride co-actor). Obviously we were rooting for each other, and he was giving me that face like, 'Mmm you better win something'".

Previously, the actress had received screenshots of fans voting for her. She was considered as a favourite nominee in the mentioned categories. "My main concern was that they [make-up artistes, managers and fans] were more disappointed than I am. I was trying to make sure that everyone was okay after the show, but they were asking me how I was," the actress said after the award ceremony.

She also revealed that her mother veteran actress Lin Meijiao had said that it was just her first year and that can try again. "I plan to continue working hard," Chantalle said.

Winners of Star Awards 2021:

Best Actor: Qi Yuwu [A Quest to Heal]

Best Actress: Zoe Tay [My Guardian Angels]

Best Supporting Actor: Bryan Wong [A Quest to Heal]

Best Supporting Actress: Kym Ng [Daybreak]

Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment): Quan Yifeng [Hear U Out]

Best Newcomer: Zhang Zetong [A Jungle Survivor]

Evergreen Artiste: Jin Yinji

Young Talent Award: Goh Wee Ann [CLIF 5]

All-Time Favourite Artiste: Dasmond Koh

Top 10 Most Popular Artistes (Female):

Jesseca Liu

Rebecca Lim

Yvonne Lim

Paige Chua

Jin Yinji

Ya Hui

Hong Ling

Ann Kok

Carrie Wong

Bonnie Loo

Top 10 Most Popular Artistes (Male):

Romeo Tan

Shaun Chen

Chen Shucheng

Pierre Png

Pornsak

Desmond Tan

Marcus Chin

Dennis Chew

Guo Liang

Zheng Geping

Best Drama: A Quest to Heal

Best Short-form Drama: Beijing to Moscow

Best Short-form Entertainment Program: Hear U Out

Best Infotainment Program: Fixer S3

Best Entertainment Special: Star Awards 2019 – Awards Ceremony

Best Entertainment Program: King of Culinary

Best Theme Song: A Quest to Heal

Best Radio Program: The Breakfast Quartet, Love 972