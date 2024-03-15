Squid Game Star Oh Young Soo Gets Probation to Two Years for Indecent Assault Charges

Squid Game Star Oh Young Soo was sentenced to two years of probation by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court on Friday (March 15) for Indecent Assault Charges. After the first trial, the court ordered the actor to spend eight months in prison with a probation of two years.

The court also ordered Young Soo to attend a 40-hour sexual violence prevention program. When the actor walked out of the courtroom after the trial, the reporters asked him if he plans to appeal. He said Yes to the media persons present in front of the court.

The actor, known for the portrayal of Oh Il Nam in the Netflix series Squid Game, was indicted in November 2022 on charges of inappropriately touching a woman's body. He was charged for kissing the victim's cheek in front of her residence on a promenade in Daegu in mid-2017.

The Timeline

The police received a complaint from the victim in December 2021. After an initial investigation, the police forwarded the related documents for indictment to the higher authorities two months later. The police decided not to transfer the case in April after reviewing the lawyers' opinions and interviewing the witnesses.

However, the victim appealed to the court, and the reinvestigation of this case began. During the prosecution's investigation, the Squid Game star denied all the allegations against him.

"I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn't make a fuss about it, but it doesn't mean I admit the charges," the actor said.

However, the prosecution transferred the case to trial after judging that they had all the evidence to support the allegations by the victim.

Young Soo won the Best Supporting Actor Award in the TV category during the Golden Globe Awards 2022. He suffers from a brain tumor.