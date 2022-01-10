Golden Globes 2022: The Power of the Dog, Succession Take Away Major Wins; Complete List of Winners

Actor Will Smith took home his first Golden Globe after he bagged the Best Film Actor (Drama) for King Richard. The 79th edition of the Golden Globes was held at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles amidst a limited gathering.

Organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the results of the award show were announced through social media.

The Power of the Dog, Succession Win Big

Highly acclaimed Netflix drama The Power of the Dog was named Best Film (drama) and also made its director Jane Campion the third woman to win best director. It also saw Kodi Smit-McPhee win best supporting actor for his performance in the film.

HBO's hit drama Succession win big in the television category by taking away three awards for Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook who won Best Actor (Drama) and Best Supporting Actress, and the Best Drama Series.

Steven Spielberg's remake West Side Story ruled the musical/comedy categories, by winning best picture, best actress for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for Ariana DeBose.

List of Winners:

Film Categories:

Best Film - Drama: The Power Of The Dog

Best Film - Musical/Comedy: West Side Story

Best Director: Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog

Best Actress - Drama: Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Best Actor - Drama: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!)

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Best Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Animated Feature: Encanto

Best Original Score: Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song: No Time To Die from No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Television categories:

Best TV Series - Drama: Succession

Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy: Hacks

Best Miniseries or TV Film: The Underground Railroad

Best Actress - Drama: Michaela Jae (Mj) Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Actor - Drama: Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film: Kate Winslet (Mare Of Easttown)

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Film: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)