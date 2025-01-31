Squid Game 3 to Premium in June; Poster Teases Final Game

Squid Game 3 will premiere on Netflix in June and feature the final battle between the contestants of the survival game show. Announcing the release of this mystery thriller drama's third and final sequel, Netflix released a poster teasing the final game. It teased intense challenges for the contestants.

The poster shows a contestant dragged towards a coffin by a pink guard. The coffin, wrapped with a pink ribbon, is placed on a floral pattern floor. The caption for the poster teases thrilling plot twists, and a surprising story develops as it asks the viewers to prepare for the final game.

"Nothing can prepare you for the final season of Squid Game! Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27," read the caption for the poster.

Along with the poster, Netflix released several stills featuring Seong Gi Hun, Yong Sik, and his mother, Geum Ja. A photo focuses on the intense gaze of Gi Hun, who is sitting handcuffed. Another image shows several participants gathering around a coffin wrapped with a pink ribbon. A picture features pink guard No Eul as she focuses on something. The last photo features the frontman gazing at his signature black mask.

"Prepare for the final game. Here's your first look at Squid Game Season 3 photos, premiering June 27," the production team teased through the caption.

Netizens' Reactions

The poster and promotional stills captured the attention of several netizens worldwide. They shared their opinions on various social media platforms. While some social media users were excited about the upcoming season, a few others began guessing the new games to be introduced in the new sequel. Here are few of the comments by Netizens:

Can't bear any more deaths in the show tbh will Front Man spare them?

We need faster-paced episodes just like The Trauma Code. Season 2 was a bit dragging tbh. Hopefully S3 will make it up.

Final season, you guys don't like making money? Middle of summer?

Don't forget to plug the director's next project!