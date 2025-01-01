Squid Game 3: Netflix Receives Criticisms from Netizens After Announcing Season Premiere 

Netflix released a poster and teaser on its social media pages, announcing the premiere of Squid Game 3 on Wednesday (January 1). The posts captured the attention of millions of K-drama fans worldwide. Although a few followers of the drama series were eager to get the details about the new sequel, several netizens were not happy with the news.

Social media users criticized the American streaming giant for dividing the second season into two parts. They urged Netflix to release the remaining episode of season 2 as soon as possible. Several social media users claimed that the streaming giant is using this tactic to hold the viewers to the end.

Netizens shared their disappointments about getting only seven episodes in the second season after waiting for three years. According to them, Netflix cannot describe the next part as a new season. It is a continuation of the second season.

Netizens' Reactions

Call it what it really is. Season 2 Part 2

We just got 2. Why is 3 coming so fast?

You know a show forcing it and will be trash when the time in between seasons is short

Release the whole thing and give it a rest. If you continue to delay it like this, it will get to a point everyone will get tired and lose interest. Just like sex education, stranger things etc.... Is so childish releasing just 7 episodes.

It took years to get season two but all of a sudden season 3 is dropping within the next year?

So, you took three years to get out the next season, yet, it STILL wasn't even done. So, instead of waiting longer, you broke one season into two and thought we wouldn't notice?

Why did it take so long to get a second season but so quickly to get a third?

Worst decision Netflix made was to release part 1 of season half-baked... u only do that with different seasons not the same season.

There was really no point in splitting up season 2 and 3. Season 2 feels so incomplete. I don't feel as enthusiastic for season 3 as I was for 2.

This is the same old Netflix tactic of making one season into 2 or 3 seasons that's getting so tired. Just give us the content already.

Netflix released an official poster and a teaser announcing the premiere of Squid Game 3 on Wednesday (January 1). The new poster features Young Hee, the iconic and unforgettable figure from the Red Light, Green Light game. Young Hee is not alone this time because the new robot character, Cheol Su, is with her. Cheol Su made his first appearance during the post-credits scene of the season 2 finale.

Korean drama lovers thanked Netflix for releasing the first poster and teaser of Squid Game 3 as a New Year gift. A few followers of the K-drama series were curious to know about the return of player 246 and T.O.P.