The Squad, consisting of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley have regularly pushed to defund the police but reports show the progressive-Democrat group spent thousands of dollars on private security for themselves.

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by the Daily Caller, the Squad spent thousands of dollars describing the payments made in the FEC filings as "security" or "security services."

In June last year, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that the United States would look like a suburb if the police lost funding across the country. Earlier in January, she had criticized New York's proposed $1 billion budget cuts from the police department loudly proclaiming that the cuts did not go far enough.

Also, despite claiming to defund the police, AOC's January, February, and March 2021 expenses show that her office paid $3,000 per month to a security consultant based in Brooklyn, New York, with a total of $9,000 spent on her personal security.

The hypocrisy of the squad over police defunding is in stark focus after it was revealed that radical left in the Democrat ranks spent thousands of dollars for private security.

Individually, AOC spent $24,279.13 on "security" on January 25, 2021 and $3,986.60 on ''security services'' on January 19, 2021 and $849.22 on "security services" on February 2. On February 25, she spent on 24&7 Security & Investigation, Inc., and the details read "security detail in Houston."

Ilhan Omar Also Spent Thousands on Personal Security

Ilhan Omar, Representative for Minnesota's 5th congressional district who also supports defunding the police, spent $3,103.61 for her personal security, shows her April Quarterly 2021 financial report.

In her appearance on CNN in June 2020, Omar called the police department rotten. ''You can't really reform a department that is rotten to the root. What we are saying is the current infrastructure that exists as policing in our city should not exist anymore, and we can't go about creating a different process with the same infrastructure in place.''

However, despite being a strong advocate in defunding the police, Omar spent $3103.61 on "Security Services" and security "Services" between January and March, 2021.

Ayanna Pressley

Representative for Massachusetts's 7th congressional district, Ayanna Pressley, is another avid supporter of defunding the police but spent $4,186.75 on "Security Services," as per her April Quarterly 2021 financial report and gave payments to ADT security, LGC Security LLC among others.

During an interview with the Time Magazine, Ayanna Pressley said all efforts to defund the police needs to be supported saying it is ''about the investment in our communities which have historically been divested from.''

Rashida Tlaib

While former President Barack Obama came out against the slogan 'defund the police' in December 2020 saying Democrats would ''lose people with snappy slogans'' Rashida Tlaib was among the first to hit back against Obama for critiquing the Squad's idea despite she spending thousands of dollars on her personal security.

''Rosa Parks was vilified & attacked for her civil disobedience. She was targeted. It's hard seeing the same people who uplift her courage, attack the movement for Black lives that want us to prioritize health, funding of schools & ending poverty, rather than racist police systems,'' she tweeted.

Even Ilhan Omar joined the bandwagon against Obama's comments and tweeted, ''We lose people in the hands of police. It's not a slogan but a policy demand. And centering the demand for equitable investments and budgets for communities across the country gets us progress and safety.''