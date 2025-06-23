Spring of Youth Episode 9 Preview, Spoilers, Cast Updates: Seo Kang Jun to Make Special Appearance 

Spring of Youth, the SBS teen romance drama, is only a week away from its finale. The followers of this K-drama are eagerly waiting to watch what lies ahead for their favorite characters in this episode. New revelations, plot twists, and new character introductions are sure to keep viewers glued to the screens.

In exciting new news, the production team shared details about Seo Kang Jun's special appearance. According to the producers, the actor will make a voice appearance in the upcoming chapter. The penultimate episode of Spring of Youth will bring richness and depth to a scene by featuring the special appearance of Seo Kang Jun.

"We are truly grateful to Seo Kang Jun for willingly agreeing to make a special appearance. Be sure to tune in to episode 9 to see how his standout performance adds even more depth and richness to the scene," the production team shared.

The guest appearance of Seo Kang Jun will introduce an intriguing and mysterious character. His voice appearance might bring a fresh energy to the story. Reports suggested that the actor decided to make a special voice appearance in the mini-series to support his Undercover High School co-star Kim Sun Min. Both the actors work under the same agency.

Spring of Youth Episode 9 Preview, Spoilers

The teen romance drama will return with a new episode on SBS on Wednesday (June 25) at 10:40 PM KST. This SBS teen romance drama features Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu, and Lee Seung Hyub in lead roles. Screenwriter Kim Min Cheol wrote the script, and Kim Sung Yong directed it. The mini-series will revolve around the complicated relationship between Sa Gye, Kim Bom, and Seo Tae Yang. The K-drama premiered on SBS TV on Tuesday (May 6).

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Of Youth Episode 9: