Spring Of Youth Episode 3: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Spring Of Youth episode 3 will air on SBS TV on Wednesday (May 14) at 10:50 PM KST. The chapter will officially begin a love triangle between Sa Gye, Kim Bom, and Seo Tae Yang. According to the production team, viewers can look forward to the dreamy scenes featuring the first love of Sa Gye. People in Korea can watch the third episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Spring of Youth is a new SBS teen romance drama, starring Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu, and Lee Seung Hyub. Screenwriter Kim Min Cheol wrote the script, and Kim Sung Yong directed it. The mini-series will revolve around the complicated relationship between Sa Gye, Kim Bom, and Seo Tae Yang. The K-drama premiered on SBS TV on Tuesday (May 6).

Here is everything about Spring Of Youth episode 3, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Air Date, Time, and Streaming Details

The teen romance drama will air its third episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (May 14) at 10:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 3 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Of Youth Episode 3:

US - 8:50 AM

Canada - 8:50 AM

Australia - 12:20 AM

New Zealand - 2:50 AM

Japan - 10:50 PM

Mexico - 7:50 AM

Brazil - 10:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:50 PM

India - 7:20 PM

Indonesia - 8:50 PM

Singapore - 9:50 PM

China - 9:50 PM

Europe - 2:50 PM

France - 2:50 PM

Spain - 2:50 PM

UK - 1:50 PM

South Africa - 3:50 PM

Philippines - 9:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills focus on the blossoming romance between Sa Gye and Kim Bom. They show Sa Gye following Kim Bom around the campus while she enjoys watching yellow maple leaves falling. The production team shared that this scene captures the dreamy feeling of first love, with a cute twist. They asked the viewers to look forward to Spring of Youth, filled with heart-fluttering moments.

Meanwhile, another set of images teases a romantic rivalry between Sa Gye and Seo Tae Yang. The two students have a heated argument on the rooftop, heightening the tension and escalating the rivalry.

"In Episode 3, the love triangle between Sa Gye, Seo Tae Yang, and Kim Bom will officially begin. Ha Yoo Joon and Lee Seung Hyub will fully unleash their charisma, so please look forward to it," the production team shared.