Spring Of Youth Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Spring Of Youth, the upcoming teen romance drama, will premiere on SBS TV on Tuesday (May 6) at 10:50 PM KST. It revolves around the life of a famous K-pop idol named Sa Gye, who was part of a well-known boy band. His life takes an unexpected turn after he joins college and experiences campus life for the first time. People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here is everything about the upcoming teen romance drama Spring Of Youth, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The teen romance drama will air its first episode on SBS TV on Tuesday (May 6) at 10:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Of Youth Episode 1:

US - 8:50 AM

Canada - 8:50 AM

Australia - 12:20 AM

New Zealand - 2:50 AM

Japan - 10:50 PM

Mexico - 7:50 AM

Brazil - 10:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:50 PM

India - 7:20 PM

Indonesia - 8:50 PM

Singapore - 9:50 PM

China - 9:50 PM

Europe - 2:50 PM

France - 2:50 PM

Spain - 2:50 PM

UK - 1:50 PM

South Africa - 3:50 PM

Philippines - 9:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

A teaser video shows Sa Gye struggling to hide his surprise when he learns Kim Bom is his new landlord. Shortly, Seo Tae Yang joins them out of jealousy, and the trio begins to live under one roof. According to the production team, the viewers will enjoy watching the romantic rivalry between Sa Gye and Tar Yang in the first episode.

"The filming set was full of laughter and positive energy. We hope that you'll join us for Spring of Youth, which fully captured the actors' refreshing energy," the producers shared.