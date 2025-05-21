Spring Of Youth Episode 4: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Spring Of Youth episode 4 will air on SBS TV on Wednesday (May 21) at 10:50 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the blossoming romance between Sa Gye and Kim Bom. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to the heart-fluttering scenes between the on-screen couple. People in Korea can watch the fourth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Spring of Youth is an SBS teen romance drama starring Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu, and Lee Seung Hyub. Screenwriter Kim Min Cheol wrote the script, and Kim Sung Yong directed it. The mini-series will revolve around the complicated relationship between Sa Gye, Kim Bom, and Seo Tae Yang. The K-drama premiered on SBS TV on Tuesday (May 6).

Here is everything about Spring Of Youth episode 4, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Air Date, Time, and Streaming Details

The teen romance drama will air its fourth episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (May 21) at 10:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 4 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Of Youth Episode 4:

US - 8:50 AM

Canada - 8:50 AM

Australia - 12:20 AM

New Zealand - 2:50 AM

Japan - 10:50 PM

Mexico - 7:50 AM

Brazil - 10:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:50 PM

India - 7:20 PM

Indonesia - 8:50 PM

Singapore - 9:50 PM

China - 9:50 PM

Europe - 2:50 PM

France - 2:50 PM

Spain - 2:50 PM

UK - 1:50 PM

South Africa - 3:50 PM

Philippines - 9:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Sa Gye and Kim Bom on the rooftop. Sa Gye approaches Kim Bom with two beer cans while she is playing piano. The duo shares a heartfelt conversation while sitting under the moonlight. The romantic atmosphere captured viewers' attention, making them curious to watch what lies ahead for the on-screen couple.

"The kiss at the end of episode 3 marks a major turning point in Sa Gye and Kim Bom's relationship. In the upcoming fourth episode, the characters' emotions will reach new heights. Be sure to tune in and watch it unfold," the production team shared.