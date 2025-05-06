The Divorce Insurance Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Divorce Insurance episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (May 6) at 8:50 pm KST. Noh Ki Jun and Kang Han Deul will take their relationship to the next level while discovering new details about the divorce insurance TF team. The preview teases a happy ending for the divorce insurance TF team as they resolve almost all issues.

Screenwriter Lee Tae Yoon wrote the script for The Divorce Insurance, starring Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Lee Da Hee. It revolves around the life of an insurance actuary named Noh Ki Jun. He works with the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance. After going through three divorces, Noh Ki Jun begins working on a new insurance plan called divorce insurance. The mini-series focuses on how his life changed after he began working on this project.

Here is everything about The Divorce Insurance episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romantic comedy-drama will air its episode on Tuesday (May 6) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it online on streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Divorce Insurance Episode 12:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for episode 12 hints at a new beginning for Noh Ki Jun and Kang Han Deul. Meanwhile, the divorce insurance TF team might officially launch their product and focus on expanding it. The viewers can watch the last episode to see if their favorite characters will get their happy ending.