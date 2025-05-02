Pump Up the Healthy Love Episode 2 Recap, Review, and Reactions

Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 2 aired on KBS2 on Thursday (May 1) at 9:50 PM KST. It followed Do Hyun Joong and Lee Mi Ran as they worked together on her transformation. The chapter took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster while focussing on the relationship between a gym trainer and his client.

Pump Up the Healthy Love episode 2 focused on Lee Mi Ran's transformation after her rigorous training. Mi Ran joined the gym in hopes of a healthy transformation. Soon, she began regretting her decision due to Hyun Joong's grueling training. On the first day of training, she realized the challenges ahead of her.

Shortly, Mi Ran thought of finding a new and easy solution to her problem. But Hyun Joong did not let her go. He kept encouraging her and even made a deal with her to continue focusing on the workouts. When Mi Ran informed Hyun Joong that she signed up for fat loss, he asked her to cancel the appointments and focus on her workouts. The client told the gym owner that she desperately wanted to wear the uniform dress for her friend's wedding, and he agreed to help her out.

Pump Up the Healthy Love Episode 2 Recap

Hyun Joong encouraged Mi Ran to spend more time on workouts. The trainer stopped his client from taking any wrong steps. After seeing the uniform dress that Mi Ran plans to wear for her colleague's wedding, Hyun Joong loses his confidence. But he did not give up on her. The gym trainer continuously encouraged his client to focus on her workouts. Finally, Mi Ran managed to wear her uniform dress and shared her excitement with Hyun Joong.

Unfortunately, Mi Ran could not wear her uniform dress on the wedding day because her sister wore it to her office. Mi Ran took a dress from her sister's closet and wore it to the wedding. Hyun Joong accompanied Mi Ran to the wedding after she requested him to help her out. Her colleagues mistook him for her boyfriend. Mi Ran dealt with a new challenge after she met her former lover. Although she was hesitant to meet him, Hyun Joong encouraged her.

However, things took an unexpected turn after the lights were turned off for the bride and groom's entry. Her short dress glowed in the dark, and the words - "I Love Sex" - became visible. Mi Ran struggled to hide her embarrassment while Hong Joong reached for her rescue. The viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the next episode to see what lies ahead for the on-screen couple.

Pump Up the Healthy Love Reviews and Reactions

This drama does not hold back. It's loud and proud in its wackiness, especially in the tone, humor, and dialogue. It's over the top and probably not for everyone but I thoroughly enjoyed Eunji and Junyoungs performance.

I think this might be the most comedic acting I've seen Eun Ji do in a drama and we're just 2 episodes in, oooh but the second-hand embarrassment from her character alone.

After watching both episodes I can say that I really like this drama so far I will be looking forward to it every week. All in all, love the comedy aspect despite some cringy moments, excited to see how the romance develops between the leads.

I loved it. Though exaggerated, the portrayal of body pain after working out for the first time is so real. Hahaha. And that winning feeling of being able to fit into your goal dress lol I loved that aspect. And Do is so supportive, even going with her to the wedding.