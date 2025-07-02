Spring of Youth Ending, Episode 10 (Finale): Will the Drama Conclude With a Happy Ending?

The ending of Spring of Youth will be packed with surprising plot twists and exciting story developments. Ahead of the finale, the production team has shared new details about episode 10. According to the producers, viewers can tune in to SBS on Wednesday night to see if the drama will conclude with a happy ending that satisfies everyone.

The teen romance drama, starring Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu, and Lee Seung Hyub, will air its last episode on Wednesday (July 2). It will introduce actor Jung Hae In as orthopedic fellow Ahn Se Hyun. The newly released stills show him smiling warmly while talking to someone, wearing the doctor's coat and a stethoscope around his neck. His expression suddenly changed, leaving the viewers wondering about his role in the mini-series.

"Jung Hae In is a true professional who eases his nerves through constant rehearsal. Even in a brief appearance, he brought out the best synergy. Be sure to watch his standout performance in the final episode of Spring of Youth, airing on July 2," the production team shared.

Spring of Youth Ending

ILLIT member Wonhee will make a special appearance in episode 10. The newly released stills capture her positive energy and charm as she stands beside Seo Tae Yang at the airport. The refreshing new character is dressed in jeans and a plaid shirt. She radiates a bright and energetic vibe as she approaches Seo Tae Yang with a gift in hand.

"ILLIT member Wonhee, who gladly agreed to appear in the final episode after contributing to the soundtrack, brings added strength to the finale with her memorable performance. Tune in to the main broadcast of Spring of Youth at 10:40 PM on Wednesday (July 2) to see if the series concludes with a happy ending that satisfies everyone," the producers teased.

Spring of Youth Episode 10

The teen romance drama will return with its last episode on SBS on Wednesday (July 2) at 10:40 PM KST. This SBS teen romance drama features Ha Yoo Joon, Park Ji Hu, and Lee Seung Hyub. Screenwriter Kim Min Cheol wrote the script, and Kim Sung Yong directed it. The mini-series revolves around the complicated relationship between Sa Gye, Kim Bom, and Seo Tae Yang. The K-drama premiered on SBS TV on Tuesday (May 6).

People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Of Youth Episode 10: