Spring Fever Episode 4: What is in Store for Seon Jae Gyu, Choi Yi Joon, and Yoon Bom?

Spring Fever episode 4 will air on tvN on Tuesday (January 13) at 8:50 pm KST. The new romance drama, starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, will follow Seon Jae Gyu, Choi Yi Joon, and Yoon Bom in this chapter. The newly released stills tease a rivalry between Yi Joon and Jae Gyu.

Previously, Jae Gyu and Yi Joon unexpectedly met for the first time in 10 years. Jae Gyu met Yi Joon inside a metro station in Seoul while following Choi Se Jin and Sun Han Gyul. After an unpleasant greeting, the two men got involved in a heated argument. Bom stopped them and confronted Yi Joon. To her surprise, Yi Joon turned out to be Se Jin's brother.

On their way back home, Yi Joon and Jae Gyu remembered their high school days. However, neither of them would reveal the reason for their parting ways. Though Jae Gyul did not care much about his old friend, Yi Joon teamed up with his little sister to take revenge on Jae Gyul and his nephew.

The newly released stills show Yi Joon and Bom casually chatting at a restaurant. A photo shows jealous Jae Gyul sitting nearby and eavesdropping on their conversation. He tries to hide himself behind the menu card while curiously stealing glances. Meanwhile, another set of images shows Sinsu High School getting ready for its sports festival. Jae Gyu works hard with determination to win and feels motivated after learning that he will be competing against Yi Joon and his team.

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Fever:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Spring Fever is based on a web novel of the same name, created by Baek Min Ah. It revolves around the relationship between Yoon Bom, an exchange teacher, and Seon Jae Kyu, the CEO of JK Power Energy. Bom works at Shinsu High School after leaving Seoul with emotional scars. Her life changes after meeting Jae Kyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol, who studies at Shinsu High School.

Actress Joo Bin, who portrayed Mirr in the KBS fantasy action drama Twelve, plays Bom in the tvN mini-series. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop star Bo Hyun appears as Jae Kyu in the drama. The other cast members include Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam. Seo Won features Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School and the only nephew of Jae Kyu. Jae In portrays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student, who is not a fan of Han Gyeol.

Spring Fever introduces Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki as the teachers of Shinsu High School. Screenwriter Kim Ah Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Won Gook of Marry My Husband fame directed it.