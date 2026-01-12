Spring Fever Episode 3: Everything to Know About Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin Starrer Drama

Spring Fever episode 3 will air on tvN on Monday (January 11) at 8:50 pm KST. The new romance drama, starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, will focus on the relationship between Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom. According to the production team, the duo will get closer in the upcoming episode.

Previously, Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom went to Seoul together in search of Choi Se Jin and Sun Han Gyul. After reaching Seoul, Jae Gyul received a call from his nephew. The high school informed his uncle that his classmate went to a substation to meet a guy. Yoon Bom and Jae Gyu rushed to the metro station and looked for the high school girl. Yoon Bom saw her student standing with a guy and followed her, before informing Jae Gyu about it.

The newly released stills show Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom standing outside in the rain. In the photos, Jae Gyu is clutching a drain while Bom is standing beside him, holding an umbrella. Another set of images shows Bom holding a puppy and carefully watching shirtless Jae Gyu, writing something. According to the production team, Bom and Jae Gyu will unexpectedly spend a night together.

The preview stills tease tension between Jae Gyu and Bom as they make eye contact. The exchange teacher struggles to sleep after the incident. Another set of stills shows the duo enjoying a date at a restaurant. Will Spring Fever episode 3 mark the beginning of a romantic journey for Jae Gyu and Bom?

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Spring Fever is based on a web novel of the same name, created by Baek Min Ah. It revolves around the relationship between Yoon Bom, an exchange teacher, and Seon Jae Kyu, the CEO of JK Power Energy. Bom works at Shinsu High School after leaving Seoul with emotional scars. Her life changes after meeting Jae Kyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol, who studies at Shinsu High School.

Actress Joo Bin, who portrayed Mirr in the KBS fantasy action drama Twelve, plays Bom in the tvN mini-series. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop star Bo Hyun appears as Jae Kyu in the drama. The other cast members include Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam. Seo Won features Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School and the only nephew of Jae Kyu. Jae In portrays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student, who is not a fan of Han Gyeol.

Spring Fever premiered on tvN on Monday (January 5) at 8:50 pm KST. It introduced Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki as the teachers of Shinsu High School. Screenwriter Kim Ah Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Won Gook of Marry My Husband fame directed it.