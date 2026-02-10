Spring Fever Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Spring Fever episode 12 will air on tvN on Tuesday (February 10) at 8:50 pm KST. The romance drama, starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin, will focus on the romantic relationship between Yoon Bom and Seon Jae Gyu in the finale. The on-screen couple have been through a rollercoaster ride for several weeks.

Jae Gyu has been suffering due to the guilt of not able to save his father, while Bom was struggling with a past incident that involved an affair with a parent. With the help of his girlfriend's support, Jae Gyu managed to overcome the pain of not being able to help his father when their house caught fire.

Bom also received help from his boyfriend when an entertainment reporter wrote an article about her affair with a parent. He personally met the reporter and attempted to prevent the article from being published. Jae Gyu also spent time with Bom to make her feel comfortable. Unfortunately, she left the house early in the morning without informing her boyfriend.

The newly released stills reveal that Bom went to Seoul to meet her parents. A photo features a meeting between Bom and her parents, Jeong Nan Hee and Choi Yi Joon. Another image shows Nan Hee and her lawyer anxiously looking at Bom. A set of images also hints at the various measures Jae Gyu will take to protect his girlfriend. A picture shows him addressing the students, teachers, and parents of the Shinsu High School.

Spring Fever episode 12 will also reveal details about the surprise gift that Jae Gyu gave to Bom. She never tried opening the gift box that she received a long time ago. A preview video for the finale shows Bom curiously opening the gift box. She furiously took her boyfriend's name after seeing what was inside the box. The followers of this romantic comedy drama can look forward to some hilarious moments between the on-screen couple in the last episode.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Fever:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Spring Fever is based on a web novel of the same name, created by Baek Min Ah. It revolves around the relationship between Yoon Bom, an exchange teacher, and Seon Jae Kyu, the CEO of JK Power Energy. Bom works at Shinsu High School after leaving Seoul with emotional scars. Her life changes after meeting Jae Kyu, the uncle of Seon Han Gyeol, who studies at Shinsu High School.

Actress Joo Bin, who portrayed Mirr in the KBS fantasy action drama Twelve, plays Bom in the tvN mini-series. Meanwhile, Flex X Cop star Bo Hyun appears as Jae Kyu in the drama. The other cast members include Cha Seo Won, Cho Jun Young, Lee Jae In, Jin Kyung, and Bae Jung Nam. Seo Won features Choi Yi Joon, a flawless elite lawyer. Jun Young plays Seon Han Gyeol, the top student at Shinsu High School and the only nephew of Jae Kyu. Jae In portrays Choi Se Jin, the perennial second-place student, who is not a fan of Han Gyeol.

Spring Fever introduced Jin Kyung, Bae Jung Nam, Kim Byung Choon, Oh Man Seok, and Jung Young Ki as the teachers of Shinsu High School in the premiere. Screenwriter Kim Ah Jung wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Won Gook of Marry My Husband fame directed it.