Spring Festival Gala 2026: How to Watch Chinese New Year Special Program Live Online

Spring Festival Gala 2026 will begin with a worldwide live telecast on Monday (February 16) at 8:00 pm Beijing time. The Chinese community worldwide can watch the Chinese New Year special program online via streaming platforms or through televised coverage as they welcome the Year of the Fire Horse.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the Gala live online on CCTV - 1, CCTV - 3, CCTV - 4, CCTV - 7, and CCTV - Child. YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, iQIYI, and Tencent Video will also telecast the annual event live online.

The television show, with the largest audience for an entertainment program in the world, is expected to feature some special performances by popular music artists in the country. From special performances to live streaming and broadcast channel details, get all the latest information on the Spring Festival Gala 2026.

Performances

The main venue for the event is Beijing and will feature singing and dancing, opera, sketch comedy, cross-talk, martial arts, and acrobatics during the seven-hour TV show. The organizers revealed that they would broadcast the program in ultra-high definition. It will offer an immersive audio-visual experience via various platforms for those at home and abroad.

The organizers will combine the ultra-high-definition production system with extended reality (XR) and virtual production (VP). It will merge the real and virtual worlds, providing viewers with a fully immersive experience by combining real-time objects with digital things.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Festival Gala 2026:

Sydney - 11:00 pm

Tokyo - 9:00 pm

London - 12:00 pm

New York - 7:00 am

Los Angeles - 4:00 am

Singapore - 8:00 pm

Theme

The theme for this year is Galloping Steed, Onward Unstoppable. According to CMG, the Spring Festival Gala 2026 aims at showcasing ambitious and vibrant cultural spectacle. The organizers also said the theme of this year is aligned with the launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). It symbolizes the courage to move forward with a clear vision of a new era.

The logo, with a traditional blend of decorative motifs, was released in December. The cloud and thunder patterns in the logo show tens of thousands of horses marching forward with unstoppable momentum. CMG revealed that the logo design showcases the surging, dynamic energy of a rapidly advancing era with the charm of traditional aesthetics.

The Year of the Horse Mascots

The official Mascots for this year are four majestic ponies. They are named Qiqi, Jiji, Chichi, and Chengcheng. The first three Mascots are inspired by iconic horse figures from various artworks in Chinese history. The horse figures were inspired by the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), Tang Dynasty (618-907), and the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC). The fourth mascot design was inspired by Przewalski's horse. All four Mascots feature the unique blend of dynamic innovations and rich Chinese culture.

The design for the first mascot, Qi Qi, was taken from a relic of the Western Zhou Dynasty. The horse-shaped bronze wine vessel (Zun) is a symbol of grace and nobility in ancient China. The sleek shape of the vessel, with an elegant color combination of dark blue and black, as well as the dignified form, expresses youthful energy, determination, ambition, and sophistication.

The inspiration for the second mascot, Ji Ji, is from the Han Dynasty's famous bronze horse statue. The statue, with its wings spread wide, symbolizing unwavering spirit of progress, vitality, and courage to take on new challenges. The third mascot, Chi Chi, is inspired by the Tang Dynasty's prestigious three-color glaze horse. It embodies the spirit of strength and self-assurance.

The fourth mascot, Cheng Cheng, is inspired by Przewalski's horse, the only remaining wild horse species in the world. It celebrates biodiversity and ecological conservation while representing the harmony between the environment and humanity. Together, the four Mascots represent hope, joy, and vitality. The four sub-venues that became an important part of the festival to showcase local culture are Yibin City, Harbin City, Hefei City, and Yiwu City.

After revealing the four sub-venues, CMG treated viewers with several programs showcasing the unique culture and tradition of each region. Yibin City in southwest China's Sichuan Province is known for its beautiful landscapes and technological advancements. This place is often described as the Capital of Power Batteries, City of Liquor, First City on the Yangtze River, and China's Bamboo Capital.

Harbin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is known for its technological advancements, rich folk culture, landscapes, and strong international appeal. Hefei City in east China's Anhui Province is known for its cultural heritage and offers a comfortable lifestyle. It is also known as the leader of the science and technology sector in China.

Meanwhile, Yiwu City in east China's Zhejiang Province is a major international hub that is a key intersection of sea routes and the modern land of the Silk Road. It is a rising global trade center that is known for its small commodity production base.