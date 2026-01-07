Chinese New Year 2026: When is it? Which Animal Will Replace Year of the Snake? and More

Chinese New Year 2026, also known as Lunar New Year, is just around the corner. Tuesday (February 17) will mark the beginning of a New Year, which will replace the Year of the Wood Snake with the Year of the Fire Horse. Around a quarter of the world's population is getting ready to welcome the Fire Horse year.

During this time of the year, people from different parts of Asia take a break from their work. Several of them travel back home to spend time with their loved ones, creating the world's biggest migration. Preparations to welcome the New Year will begin on Saturday (February 9) by cleaning homes and surroundings, and decorating them with fancy lanterns. Celebrations last for 16 days from New Year's Eve, which falls on Monday (February 16).

Discover the key details about the Chinese New Year 2026, including its celebrations, predictions, and more.

How is it Celebrated?

People in many parts of Asia believe that their luck for a New Year depends on what they do at the beginning of the Year. They take a break from their work and arrange a gathering with their loved ones to welcome the New Year. Sharing gifts, greetings, blessings, and red envelopes with family members and friends is part of the celebration.

The other activities include sharing memories from the past year, cooking together, having a grand meal consisting of spring rolls, dumplings, noodles, steamed fish, steamed chicken, Nian Gao, vegetable dishes, and hot pot, and watching the Spring Festival Gala. The celebration lasts for 15 days and ends with the Lantern Festival, which will be held on Tuesday (March 3). On the festival day, people enjoy watching lion and dragon dances, seeing fireworks, and eating sweet rice balls.

Significance of the Year of the Fire Horse

This year is believed to bring both good fortune and bad luck. Transformation, intensity, and momentum are known to be key elements of Fire Horse. Historically, the Fire Horse Year was a year of rapid change and bold moves. The Year 1966 was the last Fire Horse year. It witnessed a cultural revolution, which resulted in decade-long violence and chaos in China. The same year, the US completed its Gemini space program, and the Soviet Union landed 9 on the moon.

The horse is the seventh animal of the Chinese zodiac signs, which comes after the Snake and before the Goat. This zodiac animal is known for its vitality, momentum, vibrancy, and fiery energy. Recent years of the Horse are 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930. Fire Horse is returning after a decade, and fortunetellers have predicted technological advancements in the fields of medicine and artificial intelligence.

People born in the Year of the Horse are known to be adventurous, charming, and lively. Famous people born in the Year of the Fire Horse are Joe Biden, Jackie Chan, Cindy Crawford, Emma Watson, Mike Tyson, Kobe Bryant, Greta Thunberg, and Clint Eastwood.

How to find out the Chinese Zodiac sign?