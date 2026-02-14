Spring Festival Gala 2026: A Complete Guide to the Chinese New Year Special Program

Spring Festival Gala 2026, organized by China Media Group (CMG), is almost here with stunning performances. The Chinese New Year special program, also known as Chunwan in Chinese, will take place in Beijing and four sub-venues in February with a worldwide live telecast. The theme for this year is Galloping Steed, Onward Unstoppable.

The official mascots for this year are a set of four majestic horses, inspired by the iconic horse breeds celebrated across the Chinese culture. According to China Media Group (CMG), the mascots embody the country's unstoppable journey towards a new Chinese miracle.

To entertain viewers on the Chinese New Year's Eve, the organizers have prepared a wide variety of programs. The program list includes popular songs performed by people from all walks of life, dance, music, and innovative artistic expressions.

Here is everything you need to know about Spring Festival Gala 2026, including the date, theme, venues, and live streaming details.

Date and Venue

The highly anticipated year-end program will take place in Beijing and four sub-venues with a worldwide live broadcast on Monday (February 16). The four sub-venues have become a big part of the festival, showcasing local culture. The sub-venues are Yibin City, Harbin City, Hefei City, and Yiwu City.

After revealing the four sub-venues, CMG treated viewers with several programs showcasing the unique culture and tradition of each region. Yibin City in southwest China's Sichuan Province has beautiful landscapes and technological developments. This place is often described as the Capital of Power Batteries, City of Liquor, First City on the Yangtze River, and China's Bamboo Capital.

Harbin City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is known for its technological advancements, rich folk culture, landscapes, and strong international appeal. Hefei City in east China's Anhui Province is popular for its cultural heritage, which offers a comfortable lifestyle. It is also known as the leader of the science and technology sector in China.

Meanwhile, Yiwu City in east China's Zhejiang Province is a major international hub with a key intersection of sea routes and the modern land of the Silk Road. It is a rising global trade center known for its small commodity production base.

Theme

The theme for this year is Galloping Steed, Onward Unstoppable. According to CMG, the Spring Festival Gala 2026 aims to showcase an ambitious and vibrant cultural spectacle. The organizers also said the theme of this year is aligned with the launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). It symbolises the courage to move forward with a clear vision of a new era.

The logo, with a traditional blend of decorative motifs, was released in December. The cloud and thunder patterns in the logo show tens of thousands of horses marching forward with unstoppable momentum. CMG revealed that the logo design showcases the surging, dynamic energy of a rapidly advancing era, as well as the charm of traditional aesthetics.

The Year of the Horse Mascots

The official Mascots for this year are four majestic ponies. They are named Qiqi, Jiji, Chichi, and Chengcheng. The first three Mascots are inspired by iconic horse figures from various artworks in Chinese history. The horse figures were inspired by the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), Tang Dynasty (618-907), and the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC). The fourth mascot design was inspired by Przewalski's horse. All four Mascots feature the unique blend of dynamic innovations and rich Chinese culture.

The design for the first mascot, Qi Qi, was inspired by a relic of the Western Zhou Dynasty. The horse-shaped bronze wine vessel (Zun) is a symbol of grace and nobility in ancient China. The sleek shape of the vessel, with an elegant color combination of dark blue and black, as well as the dignified form, expresses youthful energy, determination, ambition, and sophistication.

The inspiration for the second mascot, Ji Ji, is from the Han Dynasty's famous bronze horse statue. The horse statue with its wings spread wide features the unwavering spirit of progress, vitality, and courage to take on new challenges. The third mascot, Chi Chi, is inspired by the Tang Dynasty's prestigious three-color glaze horse. It embodies the spirit of strength and self-assurance.

The fourth mascot, Cheng Cheng, is inspired by Przewalski's horse, the only remaining wild horse species in the world. It celebrates biodiversity and ecological conservation while representing the harmony between the environment and humanity. Together, the four Mascots focus on hope, joy, and vitality.

Programs

Recently, CMG wrapped the fourth rehearsal of the Spring Festival Gala 2026 in Beijing. The festival gala showcases programs that blend cross-cultural and contemporary elements, while representing traditional cultural performances.

A new comedy talent show known as Xiao You Xin Sheng, or New Generation, New Laughter, will be aired during the Chinese New Year's Eve program. The program aims at reducing the generational gap in the world of comedy. This program is produced by CMG in association with local production companies in Chengdu.

"This collaboration with CCTV not only provides young comedians with a platform to step onto a bigger stage but also offers more opportunities for behind-the-scenes personnel to participate in CCTV projects in terms of content production," Su Leijing, director of the show, said.

Spring Festival Gala 2026 Live Streaming Details.

The program with Guinness World Records of the most-watched annual television program in the world will be aired live worldwide on Monday (February 16). People from different countries, including the US, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the UK, can watch the year-end program live online on CCTV-1, the official YouTube channel of CCTV, Tencent Video, and iQIYI at 8:00 pm CST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spring Festival Gala 2026: