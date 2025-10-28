Spirit Fingers to Premiere on Wednesday; A Complete Guide to Upcoming Romance Drama

Spirit Fingers, a healing youth romance drama based on a hit Naver webtoon of the same name, will premiere on TVING on Wednesday (October 29). Episode 1 will introduce viewers to the members of Spirit Fingers drawing club and focus on the relationship between each of the members in the club.

Spring of Youth star Park Ji Hu will portray Baby Blue Finger Song Woo Yeon in the mini-series. Crushology 101 actor Cho Jun Young will appear as Red Finger Nam Ki Jung, and 18 Again actor Choi Bomin will play Blue Finger Goo Seon Ho, while True Beauty actress Park Yoo Na will feature Mint Finger Nam Geu Rin. Actress Kwon So Hyun will portray Pink Finger Hwang Bun Hong, and actress Kim Seul Gi will play Black Finger Go Taeng Ja.

Actor Lee Jin Hyuk will appear in the healing youth romance drama as Khaki Finger Kwon Hyuk, while Im Chul Soo will feature Brown Finger Jang Dong Gun. The other cast members include Cha Woo Min and Kang Hye Won. Woo Min will portray Byun Tae Seon, Nam Ki Jung's friend, and Hye Won will play Ahn Ye Rim, Song Woo Yeon's rival.

Every member in this drawing club stands out with their unique charm and colour. According to the production team, K-drama fans can look forward to watching the stories of young people as they discover their true colours through the drawing club.

Preview and Spoilers

A teaser for Spirit Fingers introduced viewers to the members of the drawing club with both their nicknames and real names. Park Ji Hu will appear in the mini-series as an ordinary schoolgirl named Song Woo Yeon. She searched for her dreams and love through the drawing club under the nickname Baby Blue Finger.

Cho Jun Young will win viewers' hearts as Nam Ki Jung, flaunting his model-like physique and striking visuals. Choi Bomin will portray a college senior named Goo Seon Ho. He introduced Woo Yeon to the club. Park Yoo Na plays club president Nam Geu Rin, who is known for a bold, stylish vibe and mint-colored hair.

"Spirit Fingers is about young people with their own stories who discover their true colors through a drawing club. We worked hard to capture not only the actors' perfect synchronization with their webtoon counterparts but also their emotional depth. As we bring the webtoon's warm messages and vibrant colors to life, we hope viewers will empathize with the anxieties, excitement, and growth moments of youth portrayed in this drama. We hope this series will bring joy to fans of the original and deliver excitement and resonance to new viewers alike," the production team shared.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the healing romance drama on TVING. K-drama lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

"We wanted to capture the imperfect moments of youth that everyone has experienced, and the process of discovering your own colors along the way. With the actors' faithful portrayals and delicate emotional performances, this will be a long-awaited gift for fans of the original work, and a heart-fluttering first meeting for new viewers," the producers teased.