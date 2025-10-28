Ms. Incognito Episode 10 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Ms. Incognito episode 10 will air on ENA on Tuesday (October 28) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will keep the viewers on the edge with unexpected plot twists. The newly released stills tease trouble for Jeon Dong Min as he risks his life to protect Kim Yeong Ran. The photos also hint at the strong determination of contract killer Gil Ho Se to kill Yeong Ran in an effort to impress Ga Sun Young.

Previously, the professor expressed her disappointment to Ho Se after he failed in his mission to kill Yeong Ran. Episode 9 also hinted at a change in the relationship between Dong Min and Yeong Ran. The farmer went to Seoul not just to meet the female lead but also to help her in any way possible. Though he expressed his willingness to help her, she refused any help from him for her high-risk mission.

So, Dong Min is likely to secretly chase Ho Se in hopes of protecting her. The newly released stills show the farmer secretly chasing the contract killer. Meanwhile, the contract killer looks for Yeong Ran everywhere. A preview still shows him asking people about the whereabouts of Yeong Ran. Will he succeed in his mission?

Here is everything to know about Ms. Incognito episode 10, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

People in Korea can watch the tenth episode of this crime thriller drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Ms. Incognito Episode 10:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Ms. Incognito is an ongoing crime thriller drama that premiered on ENA on Monday (September 29). It stars Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, and Seo Hyun Woo. Screenwriter Hyun Kyu Ri wrote the script for this mini-series, and Park Yoo Young directed it. The K-drama revolves around the life of a female bodyguard named Kim Yeong Ran, who changed her identity after entering a contract marriage with a terminally ill businessman.

Yeong Ran's life takes an unexpected turn after the chaebol chairman dies shortly after their marriage and leaves his fortune to her. She is involved in a power struggle with his stepchildren and is forcefully moved to a small village. She entered the village as a newly appointed kindergarten teacher, Bu Se Mi. Unfortunately, she continues to struggle to hide her real identity from the villagers.

Watch Ms. Incognito episode 10 on ENA Tuesday (October 28) at 10:00 pm KST to find out what lies ahead for Se Mi.