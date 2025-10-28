First Lady Finale Preview, Spoilers: Producers Tease Big Revelations in Episodes 11 and 12

First Lady is only a couple of days away from its finale, and the producers have teased big revelations in episodes 11 and 12. After watching the unexpected confession by Secretary Shin Hae Rin in episode 10, the followers of this political drama are waiting to know the reason for her decision. They are also waiting to find out what lies ahead for their favorite couple, Cha Soo Yeon and her husband Hyun Min Chul.

Previously, Soo Yeon was being questioned by the police as a victim of the Eom Sun Jeong hit-and-run case. She remained silent throughout the investigation. Though lawyer Kang Seon Ho reached out to help him, Soo Yeon refused to take his help. Instead, she asked him to represent Sung Hyun Sook. Soo Yeon asked the lawyer to stop the helper from confessing to being the victim. When Min Chul found out that his wife was in the police station, he rushed to the place.

The place was surrounded by media persons who bombarded the newly elected President with questions about Soo Yeon's arrest. Min Chul informed the reporters that as a husband, it is his duty to stay by her side during tough times. The reporters asked him whether he would take responsibility and resign from his position as the President. They asked him if his wife had proven to be the culprit, would he step down from his position as the President?

Min Chul was about to reply when Secretary Shin came up with an unexpected confession. The secretary told the reporters that she is the one who killed Sun Jeong. The unexpected move by the secretary kept the President speechless. It remains to be seen how her confession impacts Min Chul and his political journey. The followers of this political drama are also curious to know why she made this confession.

Preview and Spoilers

According to the production team of First Lady, big revelations await viewers in episodes 11 and 12. The producers teased that the foreshadowing that has been building around Cha Soo Yeon, Hyun Min Cheol, and Shin Hae Rin would explode in the upcoming chapters. They asked fans to closely watch the performances of Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, and Lee Min Young in the last two chapters.

First Lady, the ongoing political drama starring Ji Hyun Woo and Eugene, premiered on MBN on Wednesday (September 24). It introduced viewers to Hyun Woo as Hyun Min Chul, the newly elected president, and Eugene as Cha Soo Yeon, his wife. The political drama will take viewers through the intense conflicts between the newly elected president and his wife during the 67 days that lead up to the presidential inauguration. The mini-series will unravel long-buried family secrets and political conspiracies.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of the First Lady: