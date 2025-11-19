Spirit Fingers Episodes 9 and 10 to Focus on Song Woo Yeon, Nam Gi Jeong Romance

Spirit Fingers episodes 9 and 10 will air on TVING on Wednesday (November 19) at 2:00 pm KST. With only a week left for the finale, the followers of this romance drama are curious to know what lies ahead for Song Woo Yeon, Nam Gi Jeong, Koo Seon Ho, and Nam Geu Rin. The upcoming chapter will focus on the romantic relationship between Woo Yeon and Gi Jeong.

Previously, Woo Yeon and Gi Jeong faced several challenges in their relationship because of An Ye Rim. She made Woo Yeon believe that Gi Jeong was his ex-boyfriend. Ye Rim also convinced Woo Yeon to attend the drawing club's next meeting. When Gi Jeong saw Ye Rim at the drawing club, he confronted Woo Yeon. She furiously walked out of the room. Ye Rim felt happy about succeeding in creating a rift between Woo Yeon and Gi Jeong.

When Woo Yeon was busy with the club meeting, her friends unexpectedly met Ye Rim's friends. Shortly, Oh Dae O saw the girls fighting. He tried to help Yeom Se Ra and Jo Mi Rae, but became a victim himself. Soon, the girls were taken to the police station with Dae O. Soon, Woo Yeon received a call from her friends. She rushed to the police station.

In the meantime, Ko Taeng Ja and Jang Dong Geon spoke to Ye Rim. She left the place without a word to the group members. On her way, her friends informed her that Woo Yeon's friends are aware of her wrongdoings. Upon reaching the police station, she heard a conversation between her friends and Woo Yeon. Ye Rim was about to leave when Gi Jeong came in. He confronted her and asked her to apologize to Woo Yeon. Towards the end, Woo Yeon and Gi Jeong apologized to each other for misunderstanding one another. Will Spirit Fingers episodes 9 and 10 mark the beginning of their romantic journey?

Here is everything to know about Spirit Fingers episodes 9 and 10, including air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The romance drama will return with two new episodes on Wednesday (November 19) at 2:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, like the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Denmark, South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Singapore, and the Middle East, can watch the upcoming episodes of this mini-series on various streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Spirit Fingers:

US - 12:00 am

Canada - 12:00 am

Australia - 3:00 pm

New Zealand - 16:00 pm

Japan - 2:00 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 2:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 11:00 pm

India - 10:30 am

Indonesia - 12:00 pm

Singapore - 1:00 pm

China - 1:00 pm

Europe - 6:00 am

France - 6:00 am

Spain - 6:00 am

UK - 5:00 am

South Africa - 7:00 am

Philippines - 1:00 pm

Spirit Fingers, a healing youth romance drama based on a hit Naver webtoon of the same name, premiered on TVING on Wednesday (October 29). Episode 1 introduced viewers to the members of the Spirit Fingers drawing club. It focuses on members' relationships.

Spring of Youth star Park Ji Hu portrays Baby Blue Finger Song Woo Yeon in the mini-series. Crushology 101 actor Cho Jun Young appears as Red Finger Nam Ki Jung, and 18 Again actor Choi Bomin plays Blue Finger Goo Seon Ho. True Beauty actress Park Yoo Na features Mint Finger Nam Geu Rin. Actress Kwon So Hyun portrays Pink Finger Hwang Bun Hong, and actress Kim Seul Gi plays Black Finger Go Taeng Ja.

Actor Lee Jin Hyuk appears in the healing youth romance drama as Khaki Finger Kwon Hyuk, while Im Chul Soo features Brown Finger Jang Dong Gun. The other cast members include Cha Woo Min and Kang Hye Won. Woo Min will portray Byun Tae Seon, Nam Ki Jung's friend, and Hye Won will play Ahn Ye Rim, Song Woo Yeon's rival.