Spirit Fingers Episodes 7 and 8 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Spirit Fingers episodes 7 and 8 will air on TVING on Wednesday (November 12) at 2:00 pm KST. With only five episodes left for the finale, the followers of this romance drama are curious to know what lies ahead for Song Woo Yeon, Nam Gi Jeong, Koo Seon Ho, and Nam Geu Rin. The upcoming chapter will focus on the romantic relationship between Seon Ho and Geu Rin.

The newly released stills show Seon Ho and Geu Rin in the library. A photo features Geu Rin's secret admiration while watching Seon Ho lying head down on the table. She closely observes his nose, lips, and eyelashes. Though Geu Rin has seen Seon Ho countless times, she begins to feel different. An image captures her confused feelings towards him.

The third picture captures the mischievous look on Seon Ho, who secretly watches Geu Rin. He begins to feel excited about her change in feelings. For Geu Rin, Seon Ho was her close friend for several years. But she begins to feel different after he told her about the military enlistment. The newly released stills have viewers curious about the romantic relationship between Seon Ho and Geu Rin.

Here is everything to know about Spirit Fingers episodes 7 and 8, including air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Preview and Spoilers

The Spirit Fingers production team recently shared several behind-the-scenes photos of its cast members online, showing their bond. A photo shows cast member Park Ji Hu showing a peace sign while standing in front of a snack shop. Another picture focuses on Cho Jun Young, who is on the street with a warm smile. The stills also focus on Song U Yeon, Nam Gi Jeong, Choi Bomin, Park You Na, Kwon So Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Im Chul Soo.

Along with behind-the-scenes photos, the producers also shared comments from cast members about their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Ji Hu said she had lots of fun with the members of Spirit Fingers while filming the mini-series. Jun Young said he felt comfortable on set because his co-stars were more like friends. You Na said there were no dull moments while filming for this drama.

"As the cast grew closer—just like the real Spirit Fingers members—the set was always cheerful. Their care and consideration for one another naturally came through as an extra layer of warmth. Even after filming ended, the cast stayed in touch through group chats and trips together, forming genuine friendships. That bond and energy are being felt by viewers, and we're so grateful for the love the show is receiving. Please continue watching Spirit Fingers through its second half!" the production team shared.