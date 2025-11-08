No Next Life: A Complete Guide to Upcoming Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon Starrer Drama

No Next Life, the upcoming comedy drama starring Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon, will premiere on TV Chosun on Monday (February 10) at 10:00 pm KST. It will focus on the lives of three women in their early 40s who struggle with parenting and focusing on their work. Through these three friends, the mini-series will portray the anxiety and confusion of women entering their 40s.

With only a couple of days left for the premiere of this TV Chosun comedy drama, the production team has shared a glimpse into the onscreen rivalry between Kim Hee Sun and Han Ji Hye. Hee Sun will play Jo Na Jung, a former top home shopping host who gave up her career to take care of her two children. Ji Hye will appear as Yang Mi Sook, Na Jung's rival in the mini-series.

The newly released stills tease a reunion between the two women after 27 years, as they meet again as a landlord and a tenant. Mi Sook unexpectedly meets Na Jung on her visit to a real estate office. During the meeting, Mi Sook realized that Na Jung is the only one who will stay in her house. Though Na Jung greets Mi Sook with a friendly smile, Mi Sook does not respond in the same way.

"In this scene, Kim Hee Sun and Han Ji Hye, who were nemeses during their school days, reunite years later in the most realistic of places: a real estate office, a place where one's survival is on the line. Please look forward to this moment in which nemeses Kim Hee Sun and Han Ji Hye meet, as well as the savage bickering between 40-something women who have met again after 27 years," the production team teased.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the first episode of this comedy drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of No Next Life:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Screenwriter Shin Yi Won wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jeong Min directed it. The supporting cast includes Yoon Park as Noh Won Bin, Heo Jun Seok as Byun Sang Gyu, Jang In Sub as Oh Sang Min, Kim Young Aee as Seo Kyung Hyun, Han Ji Hye as Yang Mi Ok, Go Won Hee as Hong Ye Na, and Moon Yoo Kang as Eom Jong Do.

The first episode of this comedy drama will feature Na Jung's birthday celebration. She will celebrate her 41st birthday with her longtime friends, Gu Joo Young (played by Han Hye Jin) and Lee Il Li (portrayed by Jin Seo Yeon). The birthday girl looks happy and excited in some preview stills. But the atmosphere suddenly changes after Na Jung goes through an uncomfortable situation when her son bursts into tears.

"Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon are breathing life into their characters from head to toe with their realistic and detailed acting. The 41st birthday party scene, a 'microcosm of reality' that captures the three women's lives, will draw viewers into the story from the very first episode," the producers teased.