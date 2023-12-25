Spirit Airlines Makes Big Year-End Travel Mistake, Puts 6-Year-Old Unaccompanied Child on Wrong Flight, Apologizes Later

In an unfortunate incident during the bustling holiday travel season, Spirit Airlines issued a sincere apology after an unaccompanied 6-year-old child was mistakenly placed on the wrong flight. The incident occurred at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, where the child was scheduled to fly to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers but was instead boarded on a flight bound for Orlando.

The airline promptly acknowledged the error, stating, "The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them." Spirit Airlines emphasized their commitment to passenger safety and responsibility, assuring the public that an internal investigation is underway. The airline concluded, "We apologize to the family for this experience."

Despite the apology, Spirit Airlines did not disclose details about the child or offer an explanation for the mix-up. Local news outlet WINK-TV in Fort Myers, however, identified the child as a 6-year-old first-time flyer who was en route to visit his grandmother.

Maria Ramos, the concerned grandmother, shared her distressing experience with WINK-TV. She recounted, "I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant, and I asked her, 'Where's my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?' She said, 'No, I had no kids with me.'" Fortunately, Ramos received a call from her grandchild upon landing, albeit 160 miles away from the intended destination.

Expressing her desire for answers, Ramos stated, "I want them to call me [and] let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane? The flight attendant — after mom handed him with paperwork — did she let him go by himself? He jumped in the wrong plane by himself?"

As the incident unfolds, concerned parents and travelers await further details from Spirit Airlines about the circumstances surrounding the mishap and the measures being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.