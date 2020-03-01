Mikaela Spielberg, the 23-year-old porn actress and daughter of noted Hollywood director Steven Spielberg was arrested for domestic violence, early on Saturday morning.

The incident took place in Nashville, Tennessee, where Mikaela is currently residing with her 47-year-old fiancé Chuck Pankow, a darts player, early on Saturday morning. Following the arrest, she was sent to the Hill Detention Center where she is being held up for 12 hours, a routine in domestic violence cases. She will be released as someone has already posted $1,000 (£770) bail for her.

Mikaela's fiancé terms the incident as a misunderstanding

According to Fox News, even though the details of the incident are not known yet, Chuck Pankow described the 'undisclosed incident' as a 'misunderstanding.' "No one is hurt," he said, without revealing who all were involved in the incident.

Mikaela's arrest comes barely two weeks after she revealed to the world about her plans of becoming a porn star. To fulfil her dream, Mikaela has applied for a license to become an exotic dancer in Nashville. She had also posted some of her solo sex videos on PornHub, which were deleted later for want of legal license.

While disclosing about her plans to become a porn star, Mikaela had told The Sun that Pankow had no issues with her choice of profession. However, she had made it clear that her sex videos would not include another person, a decision taken out of respect towards her fiancé. "It would be a violation of my boundaries and my relationship with my significant other," she had said.

Steven Spielberg is reportedly unhappy with her daughter's decision

In the interview, Mikaela had said that she broke the news to her parents through a video call and had insisted that they were not upset over her decision to become a porn star. "I actually think that once they see how far I've come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they're going to look at this and go, "Wow, we actually raised are really self-assured, young lady," she said.

However, a source close to the family revealed otherwise. A source revealed to The Post: "Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her. Obviously, though, they're embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world."

Steven and Kate have seven kids including Jessica Capshaw (Kate's daughter from previous marriage), Max (from Steven's previous marriage to actress Amy Irving), Theo (Kate's adopted son), Sasha, Sawyer, and Mikaela.